Tuesday's sunsets and Wednesday's sunrises brought a spectacle across the sky as wildfire smoke from roughly 2,000 miles away entered New Jersey.

Get ready for another round of colorful scenes with Wednesday's sunset and Thursday's sunrise, too.

More than 75 active wildfires, covering nearly a million acres, burned in Alberta as of Wednesday, according to the provincial government. That smoke traveled the jet stream, the fast-moving river of air roughly 30,000 feet high in the atmosphere, to the Northeastern United States. It initially reached New Jersey Tuesday afternoon and has continued through Wednesday.

This brought vibrant pinks, oranges and yellows when the sun was around the horizon, and made the sky milky shades of blue during the day Wednesday.

"It appears as if it (the sunset) was drawn on with colored pencils. I find it very interesting and fascinating at the same time," said Noelle DiSomma, who captured the colorful hues of color in Brigantine at sunset Tuesday.

Just above the marshes where she took her photos, the sun was pink with a hazy orange and yellow sky around it.

The colorful scenes come down to science.

During sunrises and sunsets, the sun is low on the horizon. The sun's beams of light, its rays, have to pass through roughly 100 miles of the Earth's atmosphere to reach our eyes, according to meteorologist Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Press' sister publication.

Compare that to the roughly 12 miles of atmosphere the sun passes through during the middle of the day in May in the region.

The atmosphere works to remove the shorter wavelengths of light, the blues, indigos and violets. Those colors are more harmful to our eyes and why it's dangerous to look at the sun during the middle of the day.

During the evening and early morning, though, only the longer wavelengths remain, such as oranges and reds. Our eyes are able to view this fairly easily, and the colors spread along the sky.

The wildfire smoke works to act as another layer of atmosphere, reducing the intensity of the sun's rays and creating even more vivid sunrises and sunsets.

"Beautiful, glowing pink sunset," Julie Carlisi said Tuesday evening as she captured the striking view from Ocean City, facing the old B.L. England plant in Upper Township.

Even with clouds blocking part of the view, the intense colors were striking.

The colorful scenes may hang around for a while. The jet stream will continue to run from near Alberta to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic until Friday or Saturday, according to The Press' forecast. As long as smoke continues to fill the air, it will be transported to the region.

Health issues are not expected closer to the ground through Thursday. Air quality was good Wednesday, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors. Ozone is forecasted to be of "moderate" quality Thursday, meaning "acceptable" air quality.

The Alberta wildfires have prompted more than 29,000 people to evacuate from their communities in what officials have called an "unprecedented situation" for the province, according to CNN.

The combination of a stronger May sun angle, dry conditions, gusty winds and warm temperatures led to a very high risk of wildfire spread. However, wetter and more humid conditions arrived in the southern half of the province Wednesday, reducing the risk.

