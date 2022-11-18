 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brief burst of rain, snow Friday, see how cold the weekend gets

  • 0

It was cold Thursday, with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says to expect more of the same as we go into the weekend in a January like-pattern. The first snowflakes of the season may arrive too. Joe breaks it all down.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Ready. Set. Winter.

Thursday was just the beginning of a nationwide cold surge. Friday through Saturday will be bright, but that weak sunshine won't do anything to stop the chill, as it will feel like the 20s and 30s all weekend long. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News