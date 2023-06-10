Just in time for a busy summer weekend, the smoke will lift, improving our air quality. However, the grayish tint to the sky will remain. On the ground, temperatures will go from comfortable Saturday to summery Sunday. Rain comes Monday.

We have a lot of outdoor events going on this weekend. The Shoprite LPGA Classic continues, the North 2 Shore festival brings a host of things to do outside in Atlantic City. The Ventnor Beach Concert series is Saturday evening on Newport Avenue, too. Which I’ll be around for, talking to you about the upcoming hurricane season forecast and preparedness tips.

Saturday and Sunday should be dry. There’s a weak p.m. shower chance in Ocean County Saturday afternoon. Weak high pressure is around to our south.

More the reason that we’re dry is that no storm systems are nearby and that trough of upper-level low pressure in Canada, the same one that funneled in that wildfire smoke, is weakening.

Temperatures will start in the 50s on Saturday morning. We’ll rise to the upper 70s for highs just about everywhere, as an offshore wind holds on for most of the day. Ocean County beaches could be the exception and have the cooling sea breeze. Saturday evening will be in the 70s.

Sunday morning will start in the 60s in most spots, 50s in the Pine Barrens. A more soupy southerly wind will blow, which will pump in a little humidity. Highs will get to the summery mid-80s. The shore should peak in the upper 70s late morning and then dip at times in the afternoon.

On the water, surf heights will be fairly low. The rip current index will be low, too. Water temperatures will be in the low 60s on the ocean, with 70s on the bay. All in all, pretty typical for early June.

Expect a mostly to partly sunny sky both days. Gray will fill the sky from smoke, especially Saturday. However, this should stay elevated and not impact us.

Moving into Monday, a breezy south wind will blow 15 to 20 mph sustained. Rain showers, even thunderstorms, will be present from midday onward. After school events or outdoor work could still go on if you can tolerate some rain. If thunder roars, go indoors, though.

Highs will be 75 to 80 degrees Monday. You’ll notice the humidity in the air. We’ll only get more of that as the season goes on.

Finally, Friday was our 19th consecutive day below average at Atlantic City International Airport. Saturday could be the 20th.

The longest stretch was a whopping 51 days between Dec. 13, 1976, and Feb. 9, 1977. That year, the Delaware Bay was frozen over. There is a caveat with that, though. It’s based off the most recent 1991-2020 climate average.

This is the longest below average streak since March 2018, though. You may recall the four nor’easters that hit that month.

Thanks to my friend Sam DeAlba for the Microsoft Excel help on this.