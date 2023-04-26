Bayfest in Somers Point is one of the premiere spring events at the Jersey Shore. Two coastal storms will impact the town between Friday and Monday. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci sees a dry glimmer of hope in the weekend outlook.
