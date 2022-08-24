Aug 19-21 puts 2022 atop shore summer weekend weather report card grading

A trip to visit family in Italy and a side trup to Malta meant it's been three weeks since the shore summer weekend weather report card was updated. However, when I came back, a string of very good to great weekend put 2022 on record good pace.

The weekends of Aug. 5-7 as well as Aug. 19-21 were both a "B+". That was sandwiched around a Aug. 12-14 weekend which, from what I heard from you on social media, was a bonafied "A". It was the annual viewers' choice for grading the weekend's coastal weather.

Adding those three weekends to the summer so far and that gives us a 3.5 cumulative grade point average. That's a solid "B+".

Better yet, that 3.5 GPA mark means 2022 is on record pace for the highest graded shore weekend weather report card in the five summers this has been done. 2020 has been the leader so far, with a 3.4 GPA.

With the weekend of Aug. 26 to 28 looking fairly dry and comfortable, only a poor Labor Day Weekend performance by the weather would pull this off the top spot.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

Previous Editions of the Shore Summer Weekend Report Card

This report card got buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B".