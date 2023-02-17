Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City set a warm temperature record Thursday as a springlike airmass sat overhead.

The city set the daily record for the mildest low temperature record, only falling to 51 degrees. This broke the previous daily record of 49 set in 1990. It is tied for the second warmest minimum temperature during the month of February.

Records at the marina are some of the oldest in the country, dating to December 1873.

The combination of heat-trapping clouds and southerly winds prevented the thermometer from falling too low at the marina. The 51-degree mark is 20 degrees above the average low and more like a May 2 low temperature.

Fifty-one degrees is also the average low temperature for Daytona Beach and Kissimmee, Florida.

Atlantic City International Airport registered a low temperature of 49 degrees Thursday. That was well above average but missed the daily record by two degrees.

Not all places were as mild. Farther inland, the calm overnight wind allowed the surface heat to effectively move aloft, cooling the air near the ground. Millville, well away from the coast, registered a low temperature of 39 degrees. Temperatures in the 30s were seen in interior South Jersey as well.

Between 1970 and 2021, winter has been the fastest warming season in New Jersey, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit agency located in Princeton.

While a daily mild low temperature record was also set Feb. 10 in Atlantic City, the last daily coldest low temperature was set Nov. 11, 2017.

Looking ahead, Saturday will bring a seasonable February day. However, it will not last long. Above average temperatures are expected for most of next week.