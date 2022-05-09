As strong as Sandy? Our storm on Saturday was nearly as windy at ACY airport

While the region is still in the midst of a long duration storm system, data collected on Saturday shows this no-named storm and Superstorm Sandy are nearly the same when it comes to the winds.

The average sustained wind speed at Atlantic City International Airport was 26.3 miles per hour Saturday, coming from the northeast. That number is just a tick below what it was on Oct. 29, 2012, when Superstorm Sandy made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone near Brigantine, at 26.4 mph.

The top wind gust at the airport was 61 mph at 2:32 p.m. Saturday. That was just three miles per hour lower than the top Sandy ACY gust of 64 mph, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

The top wind gust in the state Saturday was 70 mph in Tuckerton, while Bayville, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City joined ACY with gusts over 60 mph.

For reference, the Blizzard of 2022, occurring on Jan. 29, had an average wind speed of 22.5 mph.

However, the similarities between Sandy and this weekend's storm end there. The highest sustained wind was 38 mph Saturday at the airport, despite the higher gusts. During Sandy, it was 51 mph. Sustained winds are two-minute averages of the wind speed according to the American Meteorological Society, while gusts are the highest winds that are blowing, regardless of length.

Superstorm Sandy was one of the most powerful and destructive storms in recorded history in New Jersey.

That being said, this storm was strong in its own right. South Jersey was squeezed between a warm front, and its counter-clockwise flow, to the south, with high pressure, and its clockwise flow, to the north. That created a tight air pressure gradient. The tighter the gradient, the stronger the winds were.

A building under construction collapsed in Middle Township, on the border with Stone Harbor on Stone Harbor Boulevard.

In Egg Harbor Township, trees were picked up by their roots.

The onshore wind brought five rounds of coastal flooding to some spots between the Saturday afternoon and Monday afternoon high tides. Most of the flooding was in minor flood stage, which brings nuisance flooding.

Barnegat Light's tide gauge was roughly five inches into flood stage. Atlantic City saw flooding roughly three inches into flood stage. However, the Townsend Inlet Bridge was closed for periods of the time during the weekend, thanks to flooding on the Avalon side, said Marty Pagliughi, director of the Office of Emergency Management in Cape May County, as well as the mayor of Avalon.

Rainfall totals were generally between one and two inches of rain, good news for the "abnormally dry," pre-drought conditions seen in southeastern New Jersey. A few spots in the northern part of Ocean County were higher.

In Cape May, a clogged drain on Washington Street created "bad" flooding, said Jerry Inderweis Jr., of the city, who has in a number of official roles with the city.

A type of orange, inflatable ball was put on a manhole, to prevent the tidal flooding from spilling out into the street. However, the rain itself wasn't able to move into the drain, causing issues from Saturday morning until public works crews popped the ball and fixed the manhole cover Sunday.

This storm is far from exiting the area, though, it will be much less impactful than it was over the weekend. The low pressure system will meander just west of Bermuda through Wednesday. This will continue to bring stiff northeast winds, especially on Tuesday. Widespread minor stage coastal flooding is expected Tuesday morning with the pre-dawn high tide, except for the Delaware Bayshore. Spotty minor tidal flooding will then be had on Wednesday morning.

After that, the low pressure will drift westward. A ridge of upper level high pressure in the open Atlantic Ocean will push it into another ridge of warm, high pressure in the Eastern half of the United States. This will make landfall on the Carolina coast Friday before fizzling out over the weekend as it nears New Jersey Sunday and Monday.

Expect a cloudy Thursday and Friday. Spotty showers and storms will then be had on a much warmer weekend, where highs will be 65 to 75 degrees. Tidal flooding may return, thanks to an onshore, southeast, wind.

