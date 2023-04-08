Two steps forward, one step back. That’s how spring works.

Saturday will be that step back. High temperatures will feel more like winter than Easter, paired with a gloomy sky. Easter Sunday will be bright but still cool. After that, though, we work our way toward summery weather, even beach-worthy weather by the end of the week.

The position of a clockwise-spinning high-pressure system will be the key player in how the weather plays out over the next seven days. Whichever way the wind blows, so will our temperatures. No rain to cool things down or storm systems to bring rapid changes in temperatures. Also, no travel concerns for the holiday.

Saturday and Sunday will have northeast winds. That’s about the coldest wind direction we can get in early April. It’s an onshore wind, with the addition of the chilly northern component.

Saturday will start out in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. That’s seasonable for this time of year.

It will be cloudy again, just like Friday. That’ll limit how much warming the sun can do. Plus, we have that chilly onshore wind. Highs will be 45 to 50 degrees, well below average for early April.

Clouds will slowly clear out Saturday evening. While temperatures fall through the 40s and 30s for the evening, it should set up a wide range of overnight lows.

Inland towns north of Route 30 will likely have a freeze, as you’ll clear out first, allowing temperatures to cool fastest.

Inland towns south of there should be in the mid-30s, hanging on to the clouds longer.

The shore’s lows should be more uniform, in the mid- to upper 30s, thanks to the moderating influence of the ocean.

You’ll want the jacket for Easter Sunday services and the rest of the day. Highs will be between 50 and 55 degrees. At least the strong April sun will be out. It won’t feel as chilly as Saturday, despite temperatures being nearly the same.

We’ll be at risk for more frosts and freezes Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows should hover around 32 degrees in inland towns like Galloway Township. However, the rural Pine Barrens should be in the upper 20s.

The shore, per usual, will be milder, around 40 degrees.

Winds will change from the northeast to the southwest Monday. That will unlock warm, if not summery, weather for the rest of the week.

Monday will be the transition day. The sun will be able to work the ground, bringing up our high temperatures to the mid-60s for most inland towns. A sea breeze front will develop locally east of Route 9, keeping it in the mid-50s for towns like Margate.

Tuesday will take another jump up the thermometer. Highs will top out around 70 degrees inland. The cooling sea breeze will develop late morning again, with temperatures peaking in the low 60s at the coast.

Winds Wednesday should be from the west on a bright day. That should pin back the sea breeze and mean the shore warms up as quickly as inland areas. We’ll get into the low to and mid-70s everywhere, and hey, heading to the sand for sun should be comfortable.

The summery weather will come Thursday and Friday. Inland will get to around 80 degrees. The shore should stay in the low 70s.