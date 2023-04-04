Spring fever will return for the middle of the week. Temperatures will soar into the 70s inland and 60s at the coast. A shower will be possible Wednesday, with more widespread showers and storms, possibly severe, Thursday.

We’ll be on the western fringe of a large, clockwise-spinning high-pressure system Tuesday through Thursday. That will blow southerly winds our way, pumping temperatures above average.

A potent, approaching low-pressure system from the west will only increase the southerly flow for us as we progress through Thursday.

The result will be a Tuesday morning with lows of 45 to 50 degrees, much milder than Monday morning. The afternoon will then rise to the upper 60s for Mullica Township and inland towns. Brigantine and the shore will be in the upper 50s as the south wind brings a chillier ocean influence to our air.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, with more sunshine early.

We’ll turn mostly cloudy Tuesday night. Couple that with the warming wind and it’ll be even milder.

Expect 50s for your night, just dipping to the upper 40s at the coast. Leaving the windows open would be plenty comfortable, as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you. Patchy fog will be likely from about 10 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

We’ll take another leap up the thermometer Wednesday. A shower will be possible at any point, given the warm, increasing moist airmass. However, most, if not all, of your day will be dry.

With the exception of the immediate bayshore towns, highs will get to the low 70s inland. There will be a drop over the bridges to the immediate coast, but highs around 60 degrees is still a little above average for early April.

Wednesday evening will only fall through the 60s and 50s. In fact, overnight lows in the mid-50s are so warm, they’re about our average high temperatures now. Such is life during the spring, as bursts of warm air become more and more frequent.

That gets us to Thursday. It’ll be our warmest and wettest day of the week, similar to last Saturday.

This will play out a little differently from the severe weather outbreak we had last weekend. It looks like your morning and midday will be dry, though it will get windy, with gusts in the 30s.

Showers and storms will then come at some point between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. There will be potential for severe weather. Have a plan in case the power goes out or more tornado warnings pop up. This will again come from a potent storm system.

It’ll be warmer than Saturday, too. Highs should get well into the 70s inland. With a more westerly component to the wind, the beaches will catch some warm, lazy breezes. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

As I end this column, we’re still going over the damage that was left from Saturday evening’s storms. We have a recap video, along with video of a storm in Forked River, at PressofAC.com to go along with a written recap. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service is scheduled to send a team out to survey a possible tornado in Mays Landing.

Finally, a big thank you to everyone who watched our livestreams and read our updates Saturday. I know you have other options for weather, but I appreciate that you put your trust in The Press of Atlantic City.