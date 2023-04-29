A windswept rain Saturday morning will give way to a calmer, drier Saturday afternoon and night. Sunday is trending more toward a washout, while Monday should see sun.

The forecast for Saturday remains on track. Pockets of roadway flooding, gusty winds and a soaking rain will be around for the first hours of the morning, especially east of the Garden State Parkway.

Rain will come to an end between 7 and 10 a.m. first near Cape May, last in Ocean County.

Winds will start from the east at 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts 30 to 40 mph. As the rain ends, though, gusts will fall to between 15 and 25 mph, where they will stay for the rest of the day.

In previous columns, I mentioned that drizzle would be around, mainly east of the parkway. This will hold true, though drizzle should be more scattered than steady.

Late April is a big weekend for outdoor plans, perhaps none bigger than Bayfest in Somers Point.

While the setup will be tough in the rain and wind, patience will pay off. Much of the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe will be dry. Temperatures in Somers Point and the shore areas will rise from the 50s into the low 60s.

For places like Mullica Township and other inland areas, highs will be in the mid-60s.

We’ll be in between storms Saturday night, so we’ll be rain free and likely drizzle free. However, fog will make it tough to see.

Visibility will be under a quarter mile at times from midnight until about 8 a.m. Sunday. If you’re driving, walking or biking around, pay close attention.

Temperatures will slide through the 50s in the evening. Overnight lows will sit right around 50 degrees.

Storm two will be Sunday into Monday. However, I’m looking at how fast this low-pressure system has already progressed, and we’ll need to push ahead the start time for rain and wind.

You should still wind up with a dry morning. However, instead of 5 to 8 p.m. for a storm start time Sunday, it will be between noon and 3 p.m.

So Sunday afternoon and evening will see rain. A few thunderstorms are likely across the area as well.

It is in those thunderstorms where additional areas of rainfall flooding will occur. Furthermore, wind gusts up to 60 mph threaten in any storm. Power outages and wind damage are possible.

Coastal flooding between 3 and 7 p.m. will be a concern. Fortunately, this would just be minor flood stage, with up to 3 inches of salt water on the susceptible bayside roads. Don’t drive through any flood water.

Highs will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

Otherwise, winds will be from the southeast between 15 and 30 mph, highest at the coast. Excluding thunderstorms, the top gusts will be 50 mph, which may bring isolated problems and definitely topple any recycling bins that are just standing out there.

Given the earlier start time Sunday, the end time will also be earlier. Between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, the rain will move out of here.

Winds will come out of the west and southwest for the rest of the night. That will eliminate the possibility of coastal flooding Monday morning.

Monday will be breezy but likely dry. Expect more clouds than sun, with wind gusts in the 30s. Highs will be in the mid-60s just about everywhere, staying below average inland and seasonable at the shore.

Tuesday and Wednesday look about the same to me. We’ll have a dry morning with scattered afternoon showers. Outdoor plans will be OK if you can handle a little rain. Highs will be in the 60- to 65-degree range.

The only difference will be that Wednesday will be gusty, with winds out of the northwest.