Earth Day weekend will be mostly dry. However, winds will be stiff Saturday. Up to five hours of a much needed soaking rain will come Saturday night though damaging winds will be possible, too. Sunday will then be mild with some sunshine.

Saturday morning will start in the mid-50s, well above average for this time of year. Turns out, we didn’t break the mildest low temperature record Friday evening at Atlantic City International Airport or Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, which were both 57 degrees.

With sunshine around, it’ll be a good morning for Earth Day festivities, like the Atlantic City and Stockton University beach cleanup in the resort.

We’ll be on the western edge of a ridge of high pressure aloft Saturday. Winds aloft will be from the southwest, priming the atmosphere for a warm day.

Surface high pressure will dictate a southeast wind, partially coming off the chilly ocean, though. Winds will be breezy, too. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s, highest inland. Keep that in mind for your day outside this holiday.

The southeast winds mean we won’t be as warm as the atmosphere allows, but it’ll still be mild. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s at the coast, and towns like Corbin City will be in the mid-70s. Meanwhile, far inland, like Buena Vista Township, should get to 80. Clouds will come in, but it’ll be dry.

Then we have a risk for flooding rain Saturday night. Damaging winds are possible, too.

This will start between 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday. A soaking rain will work in for a few hours. Then, between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday, it’ll be out of here.

Rainfall totals will be between 0.4 and 0.8 inches. We’ll take it, given we teeter on drought still in most of our area.

Temperatures will fall through the 60s and settle in the 50s during the night.

Morning sunshine will mix with a few afternoon clouds. Winds will come out of the northwest, gusting in the 25 to 30 mph range, so weaker than Saturday. Highs will be like Saturday, too. We’ll top out in the mid-60s at the shore and 70s inland.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority will have its Earth Day Festival on Sunday. If you’re there, or spending time outside, it’ll be pretty comfortable.

With a clear sky, dry air and a lightening wind, temperatures will fall quickly Sunday night. The evening will be in the 60s and 50s.

Monday morning will start in the mid- to upper 40s.

Next week will start dry with a stormy end to the week trending. A low-pressure system may move in Thursday, with a trailing low-pressure system at the end of the week. Again, we need the rain, so we’ll take it as long as there isn’t any damage. Coastal flooding could be in the mix, though.

Otherwise, inland frost will be possible Tuesday morning.

Highs will be more seasonable, generally sticking to the 60s, with a sprinkle of coastal 50s at times.

Finally, new data from ClimateCentral shows New Jersey has reduced carbon emissions by more than 30% between 2005-20. That leads the country with states like Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.

We can all do our part to clean up the Earth. My favorite thing is to recycle the plastics that say “Store Drop Off,” typically your bubble mailers and plastic packaging. I collect them and recycle them at designated drop-off bins. You can visit how2recycle.info/sdo to find the closest place near you.