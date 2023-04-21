You’ll go from shorts to sweaters Friday depending on where you are in South Jersey as big-time heat clashes with chilly ocean air. Temperatures will even out as the weekend goes on. A soaking period of rain will come, too.

Highs on Friday will range from the upper 80s in places like Hammonton to the upper 60s in places like Long Beach Township. At times, the difference could be 30 degrees, with Ocean County beaches in the 50s while it soars into the 80s well inland.

The reason for this will be a southerly morning wind. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s inland to the low 50s at the coast, staying above average.

As the sun comes up Friday, it’ll rapidly heat up the ground. By the end of the Friday morning commute, we’ll be well in the 60s.

That’s when the 50-something-degree ocean says “not so fast” and kicks in a sea breeze to balance out the temperatures.

Temperatures stop going up at the coast. In fact, they typically fall midday before rising in the afternoon.

Go inland to the Garden State Parkway corridor, say Galloway Township, and the sea breeze is there in a weakened state. I have a high of 80 degrees for Atlantic City International Airport with a slight humid feel. That’ll be the case for all this corridor as well.

For those well inland, like Hammonton, by the time the sea breeze gets there, if it does, it’s just a shift in the winds, a small drop in temperatures and a bump in humidity. Highs will surge to peak summer levels.

Either way you slice it, it’ll be good for outdoor events. You may need to pack on or shed layers of clothing depending on where you’re going. In more good news, the wildfire spread threat will be fairly low.

Temperatures will cool into the 70s and 60s Friday evening as we kick off the weekend. We should have a partly cloudy sky, with fog possible east of the parkway. There’s a shot we break Friday’s record mildest low temperature at the airport (57 degrees) and at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (also 57).

Saturday morning lows will be in the 50s everywhere. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine, with clouds moving in late in the day.

Winds will kick up out of the south. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts in the 30s. With many Earth Day events going on, make sure to have a paperweight or extra rope to tie things down.

The shore should feel a touch humid, another sign that summer knocks on the doorstep.

Highs will be varied but not as much as Friday. Far inland, expect low 80s. The parkway corridor will be in the mid-70s, with the coast itself in the upper 60s.

Our shot of much needed rain will come Saturday night. Expect rain to begin between 7 and 9 p.m. It’ll be soaking through much of the night. Pockets of roadway flooding will be possible from the half-inch to inch of rain that will fall.

Winds will stay up, too, coming from the southeast. Then it’ll flip out of the northwest early Sunday morning, when rain ends 3 to 5 a.m.

Sunday itself will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Winds will continue to be out of the northwest, gusting 25 to 35 mph. Isolated showers will be around during the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures will settle back to seasonable levels. Expect a high in the upper 60s in Egg Harbor Township, where showers should dodge the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Earth Day festival.