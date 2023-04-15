Summer lovin’ is over for now.

While it’ll still be mild over the weekend, dense fog at the shore and a few showers will make it feel more like spring. A cool shot, with highs in the 50s, will arrive in the middle of next week.

On Saturday, it’ll be alright to go outside. There’s the Doo-Dah Parade in Ocean City and events around Girls Weekend in Sea Isle City. But there will some rain and mist, so don’t expect perfect weather.

A weak coastal storm, related to the stronger low pressure that brought more than 2 feet of rain around Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be ours Saturday. Winds will be from the southeast throughout the day. That brings in moisture and humidity, while still keeping it mild.

Fog should be around all day long at the shore, possibly extending out west to the Garden State Parkway. Visibilities under a quarter of a mile at times will make driving, biking or walking around hazardous.

Rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be around. While rain could fall at any point, it’s most likely from 2 to 11 p.m. Even then, it will be hit-or- miss. Focus your outdoor plans before 2 p.m. and you’ll be fine.

Temperatures will start out very mild again, in the low to mid-50s. However, the southeast breeze off the ocean will ultimately cap high temperatures in the low 60s for Ocean City and the shore. Egg Harbor Township and inland towns will be around 70 degrees, though those well inland could touch 75.

Fog should quickly work inland after the sun sets Saturday evening, pairing up with the rain showers we’ll have. Given the darkness and low visibility, if you don’t have to be out driving or biking, that’s likely for the best.

After 11 p.m., the rain will end, but the clouds will hang. That blanket of clouds will prevent overnight temperatures from falling much. We’ll be in the 50s by midnight and bottom out in the mid-50s Sunday morning.

Fog will end by mid-morning Sunday. That will give way to a few peeks of sunshine. We’ll be between that departing, weak, coastal low pressure and a cold front approaching from the west.

It won’t look the nicest, but outdoor plans will be fine. Highs will be in the mid-60s inland and upper 50s at the coast. If you’re looking to extend the weekend into Sunday evening, you’re in luck. Expect another mild one, falling from the 60s into the mid-50s with a cloudy sky.

Showers will arrive with that cold front after 1 a.m. As it falls through daybreak, Monday morning lows will be in the mid-50s yet again.

Showers will be around until around 11 a.m. The cold front then will pass, and winds will come out of the northwest. It’ll end the rain and give some sunshine.

I actually bumped up my Monday high temperature forecast thanks to the expected sun. Inland should be around 70, the shore around 65 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest and breeziest days of the forecast. A gusty west-northwest will blow in a surge of cool in. Highs will be in the upper 50s Tuesday, getting to the low 60s Wednesday.