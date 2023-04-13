Record warmth, both for high and low temperatures, threaten to go down Thursday and Friday. The peak of the inland heat will be Thursday and new data tells me the shore’s warmest day could be here, too.

Atlantic City International Airport recordsThe following temperatures records are forecasted to be broken or tied between Thursday and Friday at Atlantic City International Airport.

Thursday’s record high temperature: My forecast — 84 degrees, current record—83 (2018)

Thursday’s record mildest low temperature: My forecast — 58 degrees, current record — 58 degrees (2019)

Friday’s mildest low temperature: My forecast — 59 degrees, current record — 60 degrees (2002)

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in A.C. records

The following records may fall at the marina in Atlantic City between Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s record high temperature: My forecast — 78 degrees, current record — 80 (1890).

Thursday’s mildest low temperature: My forecast — 58 degrees, current record — 59 degrees (1977)

Friday’s mildest low temperature: My forecast — 57 degrees, current record 58 (2002).

The forecastIt now looks like the shore should warm up nearly as much as inland areas, as persistent offshore winds keep the sea breeze away.

On Tuesday, typically colder locations like Atlantic City got up to 82 degrees. Even the notoriously chilly Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island, jutting far out from the mainland, hit 77 degrees according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Meanwhile, Mullica Township hit 81 degrees and Hammonton reached 85 degrees.

Expect more of the same for Thursday. Temperatures will start out between 55 and 60 degrees, more like mid-June than mid-April. With plenty of sunshine, no cloud cover like we saw Wednesday morning, we should be able to reach the mid-80s for most of the inland areas.

Go to the shore, and we won’t be too far behind. I have a high temperature of 78 degrees. However, there will be a few of you at the beaches in the 80s. If Atlantic City is that place, then we’ll go two April days in a row with highs in the 80s for the first time since 1976.

We then get into Thursday night. With a mainly clear sky, it’ll feel like summer out there, perfect to be out and about. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s during the evening. Lows Friday morning will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Friday will be a little different. Inland areas will still get into the 80s. However, with winds more from the southwest than west, it’ll allow for localized sea breezes to develop.

That should cap high temperatures at the beaches to around 70 degrees. Long Beach Island should be lower in the 60s. It’s still nice but not summery.

The other change will be the humidity. Dew points will climb, making it feel just a touch soupy out there.

Friday evening will fall into the 70s and 60s again. Fog will develop at the shore and as far west as the Garden State Parkway. Come Saturday morning, lows will be in the 50s.

My weekend forecast has changed a little bit.

For Saturday, in addition to morning fog east of the Parkway, there will be spotty showers after 1 p.m. Highs will be comfortable, but take a step down the thermometer.

Sunday should be dry and seasonable during the day. A few hours of rain will be likely during the evening, which we do need.

Wildfire risk

Multiple brush fires sparked up across the state Wednesday and more can happen Thursday. The combination of a dry ground, lower humidity and a breeze can fan any flames. You can prevent forest fires by not burning out in the marshes and Pinelands.