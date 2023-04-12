Ready. Set. Summer?

The thermometer will put out numbers typically seen when the beaches are full. The first three-day or greater streak with highs at or over 80 degrees since 2012 inland will be ours Wednesday through Friday. Records highs may fall along the way.

With forecast inland highs of 82, 85 and 84 degrees, respectively, it’ll feel summery out there. Perhaps, as a bonus, that will come without the soupy humidity we’re used to during the summer but with plenty of sun.

“Inland”, in this case, refers to those west of the Garden State Parkway. Highs should be about 5 degrees cooler in places like Somers Point, along the bay.

At Atlantic City International Airport, this would be the first April streak of at least three days with temperatures of 80 degrees since April 15-17, 2012. That was one of 11 times in its 80-year history that we’ve had such an April streak there. The stretch was also the earliest since 1991.

Records threaten to fall.

The high-temperature record for April 13 (Thursday) is almost certain to go down. The record is 83 degrees, while my forecast is 85.

Wednesday’s and Friday’s highs may fall too. Both forecasts are within 3 degrees of the record.

Don’t sleep on the mild low temperature records, either. Again, Thursday (record-warm “low” of 58) has the best shot of breaking it (my forecast is 59). However, Wednesday also may bring a new record.

Down by the shore, record mild low temperatures could fall, too. In particular, we could set records at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City on Wednesday (my forecast: 54; record: 53) and Thursday (my forecast: 62; record: 58).

No high temperature records should fall, but it’ll be well above average.

In fact, you’ll have yourself a beach day Wednesday. With a breezy westerly wind, the cooling sea breeze should stay away. That should warm up Atlantic City and the shore to the upper 70s. Enjoy.

Thursday and Friday should get more of the regular, cooling sea breezes that are notorious during the spring. We’ll rise up into the low 70s by late morning but fall into the 60s for the rest of the day.

We’ll slowly fall back down the thermometer over the weekend. The high-pressure system that pumped in the warm west-to-southwest wind will be gone. In its place will be a series of low-pressure systems that will bring some rain but no washouts.

The first will be Saturday’s tiny coastal storm. And it’s so tiny, it’ll just be isolated showers. Most outdoor plans will be OK. We should have a big difference in high temperatures, thanks to a southeast wind. Expect upper 70s west of the Parkway, low 70s inland and east of the Parkway and mid-60s at the coast.

The second will come from the west Sunday. A few sprinkles will be possible, with a period of rain during the evening.

Finally, limit your burning Wednesday and Thursday. The wildfire spread risk will be very high.