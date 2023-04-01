No April Fools, there is the possibility of severe weather Saturday evening in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says wind damage will be the biggest concern. However, a tornado and hail will not be ruled out.
Joe says expect sunshine for Saturday afternoon, which will fuel storms as temperatures rise to the 60s and 70s.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
