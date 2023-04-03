Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the water spout, wind damage, structural fire caused by lightning and the confirmed statewide tornadoes from a unusual New Jersey severe weather outbreak Saturday evening. Photo and videos of the storms are shown.
Note: Information is current as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 3. The tornado count is subject to change.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.