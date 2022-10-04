Another day of coastal flooding, erosion, wind and rain hits the shore

South Jersey's barrier islands bore the brunt of another day of rain, wind and storm surge Tuesday that eroded beaches and flooded barrier island roads.

It was day five of what will be a six-day nor'easter, one born from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose center passed only 100 or so miles east of Cape May on Tuesday.

Satellite imagery showed the remaining center of Ian still intact, with clear skies. But for South Jersey, it was another day of chilly, damp, stormy weather.

The evening high tides crested right on the border of minor and moderate flood stage. Generally, the waters were a few inches lower than Monday.

Still, for some locations, it was the third straight day of moderate stage tidal flooding during the p.m. high tide. Property-damaging flooding begins at this level, and a coastal flood warning was in effect by the National Weather Service to account for this in Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Meanwhile, some locations felt the effects of "stacking" tides, as onshore winds kept back bays from emptying as they normally would at low tide. As a result, Waretown has been in flood stage since noon Sunday.

On the Delaware Bay, north-to-northeast winds pushed water away from the New Jersey coastline, keeping flooding just out of flood stage. High tides have been lowest here throughout the stretch.

"It's not really that bad. This time last October was the worst I've ever seen," said Martin Morse, of Greenwich Township. He was referring to Oct. 29, 2021, when the fourth highest tide since records were kept in 1950 was reported.

Chunks of beach have been eaten away due to the days of angry seas and onshore winds.

"We have seen some substantial beach erosion causing 10-foot cliffs to form. Use caution in these areas as it can be dangerous. The Department of Public Work will begin to repair the walkovers to make the beaches accessible," said Robert Burnaford, the police chief in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island.

Some rain fell Tuesday, but generally less than totals recorded Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Total rainfall continued to climb — nearly 7.45 inches in Eagleswood Township, the highest amount locally as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Harvey Cedars, Beach Haven and Berkeley Township each saw more than 6 inches of rain. The lowest storm totals were in Cape May County. Still, Cape May Point picked up 2.14 inches of rain and Ocean City saw 2.38 inches.

Atlantic City International Airport broke rainfall records Sunday and Monday, the first time two consecutive days of precipitation records were broken since Sept. 9-10, 2018.

Winds were gusty Tuesday, though no widespread power outages or wind damage was reported. Shore gusts were generally in the 40s, with inland gusts topping out around 30 mph.

Wednesday is expected to be the last day of nor-easter-like weather. A few showers will be present during the day, but it will be more dry than not. Most of the rain will fall in Ocean and Atlantic counties. All rain should be gone by 10 p.m.