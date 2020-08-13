For the fourth Friday in a row, we’ll be dealing with cloud cover and at least a few showers, hardly the way to kick off a summer weekend. Saturday should hold dry but will be breezy, while confidence increases on a mostly wet Sunday.
There will be a different feel in the air Friday morning as opposed to the past few. Yes, temperatures still start out in the low to mid-70s. Yes, there will be areas of fog. But with an east wind blowing, there will be a damp, maritime feel in the air as opposed to one where you know a hot and humid day is coming.
A stationary front draped over us will be the focus for showers and storms for the day. Scattered (Cape May County) to isolated (north of Route 30) showers and storms will be present throughout the day. Storms barely budged Wednesday and Thursday. However, there should be a little speed to these storms, so I don’t anticipate the flooding issues we had in Egg Harbor City and Goshen. Still, the typical areas of roadway flooding will be present.
The east winds and clouds will keep highs around 80 degrees. That’s about five degrees below average for this time of the year.
As we go into the evening, the front will sag to our south. High pressure in New England will contribute dry air, and I believe it will be a dry evening after 7 p.m. for all. Temperatures will slowly sag through the 70s. Overnight, we’ll be partly cloudy. Morning lows Saturday will be at or just above 70, though those of you in the Pine Barrens will be in the 60s.
Winds will kick up out of the east for Saturday, sustained around 15 mph. You’ll catch some rays, with the most sun in Ocean County. It’ll be a good day for the beach, cookout, exercise or an outdoor project. Highs will top out right around 80 degrees.
Spotty areas of minor flooding will be present with the p.m. high tide, associated with the east winds. Move your cars if you need to. Saturday evening will be dry. However, clouds will develop overnight, as a wave of low pressure nears the area. Lows will be in the upper 60s in Millville and inland spots, with Margate (where I spent time for the weather forecast video Thursday) and the shore in the low 70s.
It is increasingly likely that we will deal with periods of rain Sunday. It’s going to be a “50 miles makes all the difference” kind of day, as high and low pressure wage war over South Jersey.
I do believe we wind up with rain, mainly between 4 a.m. and noon. I’m not saying the afternoon can’t have a shower or storm, but it should clear out then. Outdoor events or work should be moved to then. Areas of roadway flooding will be a concern. High temperatures will be on the lower side of the 80s, with some 70s on the mainland.
A more widespread minor flood stage event will happen with this p.m. high tide. Be prepared for road closures in the usual spots, as well as water on to a few of your yards.
