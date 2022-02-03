After a snowy, stormy start to winter, here's what the rest of it looks like

“I believe that repetitive stretched polar vortex events are becoming the dominant factor this winter across the Northern Hemisphere. These events contribute to a colder and snowier pattern in the Eastern U.S. There are signs that after a brief warmup, a new stretched PV will persist the cold in the Eastern U.S. in February,” said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research in Lexington, Massachusetts.

The polar vortex, an area of counterclockwise spinning low-pressure that surrounds both of the Earth’s poles and contains the coldest air in the hemispheres, thrice stretched down from its natural resting place at the poles into the Eastern United States. The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two airmasses and is often the storm track, parked itself in prime position for three nor’easters to strike: Jan. 3, 7 and 28-29.

“In addition to the behavior of the PV, I do think that persistence (of the PV stretching events) is becoming more important as we transition into February,” Cohen said. “That would include cold and snowy weather east of the Rockies in North America.”