After a snowy, stormy start to winter, here's what the rest of it looks like

Winter got off to a slow start but made up for lost time in January. Now, long-range forecasters say winter’s snow and cold will continue for a few more weeks, but an early spring should be on the way.
December was flakeless, without any measurable snowfall in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. For the coastal region and the southern half of the state, it was the second warmest December since the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist started keeping records in 1895. In fact, it was warmer than some Novembers.
New Year’s Day rang in 2022 mild, with record warmth at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City on Jan. 2.
Then came winter.
Atlantic City International Airport has reported 33.2 inches of snow and Lower Township has been buried in 27.2 inches, both January records. It’s been so snowy that ACY ranked tenth out of roughly 70 high-quality observing stations for most snow as of Jan. 31, according to the National Weather Service.
The record snowy month was anchored by nor’easters that brought more than a foot of snow in spots at the beginning and end of the month. When the snow wasn’t falling, it was primarily cold.
Weather analysts are expecting more of the same this month.
“I believe that repetitive stretched polar vortex events are becoming the dominant factor this winter across the Northern Hemisphere. These events contribute to a colder and snowier pattern in the Eastern U.S. There are signs that after a brief warmup, a new stretched PV will persist the cold in the Eastern U.S. in February,” said Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric and Environmental Research in Lexington, Massachusetts.
The polar vortex, an area of counterclockwise spinning low-pressure that surrounds both of the Earth’s poles and contains the coldest air in the hemispheres, thrice stretched down from its natural resting place at the poles into the Eastern United States. The jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates two airmasses and is often the storm track, parked itself in prime position for three nor’easters to strike: Jan. 3, 7 and 28-29.
“In addition to the behavior of the PV, I do think that persistence (of the PV stretching events) is becoming more important as we transition into February,” Cohen said. “That would include cold and snowy weather east of the Rockies in North America.”
Cohen usually doesn’t like to look at how previous winters have played out to see what the future will hold. However, the winter of 2013-14 sticks out to him as one that could be copy-and-pasted into this winter.
That wound up being the fourth snowiest winter since records started in the winter of 1944-45. That included 21.7 inches of snow after Feb. 1. Snow was frequent, but generally light, with one storm, March 3, bringing 4 to 8 inches for most of South Jersey.
Cohen said both this winter and the winter of 2013-14 exhibit the same behavior by the polar vortex. The PV exists in both the troposphere, the lowest layer of the atmosphere, and the stratosphere, which ranges roughly from 40,000 feet to 31 miles high. In both cases, the stratospheric PV has remained colder than average, but the tropospheric PV was warmer than average.
WeatherWorks, a consulting meteorological services firm based in Hackettstown, Warren County, foresees a “moderate” risk for a few low to moderate snow events for the remainder of February. However, another big snow event will remain elusive, as a ridge of high pressure a few thousand feet high should build in from the Southeast, mixing cold shots and milder bouts, especially in the second half of the month.
March is, on average, a toss-up for South Jersey, as increasing sun angle and daylight warm up the average temperatures quickly. Average highs go from 45 to 50 degrees on March 1 to 53 to 58 degrees on March 31.
“March looks like a near to slightly above normal month temperature-wise,” said Kevin Winters, a long-range meteorologist for WeatherWorks. “Given that Atlantic City averages just over 2 inches (of snow) in March, I think the chances for anything more than a salting event (generally 1 to 3 inches of snow) are pretty slim.”
That said, the continued state of La Nina, cooler than average water temperatures across the area of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, off the coast of South America, does leave a crack in the door for one last bout of wintry weather.
“I will not entirely rule out a more significant event occurring,” Winters said.
Since 1945, there have been 10 times when ACY has seen more than 6 inches of snow, almost all taking place in the first half of the month. In Lower Township, where records date to 1894, only six events have had more than 6 inches.
