Summer Rain

Damon Douglas walks across Main Street in Pleasantville while the rain comes down. July 25, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

A rare summer soaker will be in store for our Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves through the area. Coastal flooding will be present for the p.m. high tides through at least Monday. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be fairly quiet and bright.

The change in the forecast from my last column is the start time for the rain, which will now begin around 6 to 8 a.m. It still looks to be a washout, though, making it a great day for indoor projects or watching sports on TV. I got to say, it’s been pretty great.

We’ll have periods of rain throughout the day as a low-pressure system moves off the coast of Delaware. Between 4 and 6 p.m., steady rain will turn into spotty showers. Showers will then continue into the evening, ending between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Expect between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Just a rainy, gray, dreary day.

Given how wet we’ve been over the past couple of weeks, a few streams and creeks will rise above their banks. However, we will catch a break. I don’t expect any heavy downpours, which really cause the roadway flooding.

There will be coastal flooding, though, with the p.m. high tide. Widespread minor flood stage will be likely. There will be closed roads in the usual spots, and water may get onto some of your lawns. However, no water inundation will be likely.

We’ll slowly clear out late Sunday night. It’ll still be damp, but lows of 65 to 70 will bring a rare, seasonable night to South Jersey.

Monday will have intervals of sun and clouds. There will be a little bit of a muggy feel in the air as northeast winds keep the temperatures in check. Highs will be around 80 on the mainland, with the shore in the mid-70s. Anything outdoors you wanted to do Sunday will be great for Monday.

Another round of p.m. coastal flooding will be around Monday. It’ll be another round of the nuisance, minor flood stage, another day of moving cars and watching for flooded roads.

It’ll be an OK night to keep the windows open Monday. Lower dew points and lows in the 65- to 70-degree range will be the case with a partly sunny sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday will then feature loads of sunshine in between the departing low-pressure system and another one that will be moving through Ontario. There will be hints of September in the crisper air. Afternoon highs will be 80 to 85 degrees.

Lastly, Tropical Storm Kyle formed about 200 miles to the southeast of Atlantic City on Friday evening. It continues to go out to sea, but this season also continues to beat 2005 for the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record. The “K” storm in 2005 was Katrina, which formed Aug. 24.

