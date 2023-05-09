Spring is two steps forward to summer and one step back to winter.

We’ll take a step back Tuesday, with highs barely over 60 degrees and plenty of rain. However, after that, we climb up the thermometer toward summer, into the 70s and 80s.

Scattered showers will move in between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and exit between 5 and 7 p.m.

If you’re in Cape May County, expect a near washout.

Cumberland and Atlantic counties will have pockets of dry time.

Ocean County, meanwhile, will have the most dry time. If you have outdoor work in Harvey Cedars or Tuckerton, they should be OK as long as it’s not too sensitive to rain.

The day will start in the seasonable low 50s. However, a northeast wind will keep daytime highs down. For Brigantine and the shore, it’ll be around 60 degrees. For Mays Landing and inland areas, it’ll be in the low 60s.

If you weren’t a fan of last week’s chilly, damp weather, though, don’t fret. It’s just for one day.

We’ll slowly clear out Tuesday evening. Areas of fog will develop after midnight, so be careful driving if you’re in it.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s for the evening.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-40s inland and around 50 at the coast.

Wednesday will be the rebound day. We’ll climb toward seasonable with a good amount of sunshine after the fog burns off by 9 a.m.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds will come out of the east but then flip to the west by the afternoon. That should remove the cooling sea breeze at the shore, keeping nearly all temperatures the same.

As long as your allergies don’t bother you, Wednesday will be a great night to let the breeze roll in through your windows. The evening will be in the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky.

Come Thursday morning, lows will be in the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast.

Then we take that second, final step forward from Thursday to Saturday.

All days will be sunny to partly sunny. Highs will be warm, rising from the upper 70s to low 80s over the three-day span inland.

Daily sea breezes will mean shore highs in the 60s Thursday but 70s Friday and Saturday.

Looking down the road, Mother’s Day has the potential to wind up dry. I’ll be optimistic for Mom in my forecast right now, as rain should hold off until the following Monday.

As long as it’s rain free, highs will be in the 70s. That’s perfect to treat your mom to brunch, the ballgame or walking around the shore.

Finally, our new Across the Sky podcast talks to Tony Rice, a NASA ambassador. If you like the Northern Lights, space weather or colonizing other planets, this episode is for you. You can find it at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your podcasts.