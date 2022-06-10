A showery, stormy forecast for the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Showers on Saturday and thunderstorms on Sunday, possibly severe will be around for the Shoprite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway. However, there will be plenty of dry to squeeze in a few holes rain-free.
Expect a mostly cloudy sky. The wind will be calm early in the morning, turning to the south between 5 to 10 mph for the afternoon. A period of rain will be possible between noon and 5 p.m. However, it will likely be dry outside of that. Temperatures will rise from the 60s when the first golfers tee off in the morning. Midday highs will be in the mid-70s.
A few threats for rain are present. The first will be the potential for a shower through 9 a.m. However, they may all dodge Seaview.
The second round will be with thunderstorms after noon that can be around until sunset. Like the morning, the golf course could miss all of them. However, the risk for lightning, which will pause the event, will threaten during the afternoon.
Furthermore, rain can be heavy and damage winds along with a tornado are not ruled out (low risk).
Temperatures will start in the mid-60s and be muggy to start. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the south between 8 and 14 mph.
PHOTOS First round of ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club
Chella Choi, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Cristie Kerr plays her second shot on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Yealimi Noh hits from the first tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Brooke M. Henderson, of Canada, watches her shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mina Harigae follows her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Katherine Perry-Hamski tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mel Reid, of England, plays the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In Kyung Kim, of South Korea, on the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jeongeun Lee, of South Korea, chips to the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Hinako Shibuno, of Japan, plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A Lim Kim, of South Korea, plays the eighth hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, plays from the the deep grass on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Cristie Kerr lines up her second shot on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Alana Uriell hits out of the trap on the seventh hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J.
Brianna Do chips to the 14th green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Katherine Kirk, of Australia, tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Brittany Lincicome tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Min Lee, of Taiwan, prepares to tee off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Haru Nomura, of Japan, tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Hinako Shibuno, of Japan, lines up her putt on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In Gee Chun, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, waits to play the 10th hole. The world's top-ranked player shot a 4-under 67 and enters the second round two shots off the lead.
Cristie Kerr reacts after missing a putt on the third hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Caroline Masson, of Germany, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jaye Marie Green plays the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, waits to hit on the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Stephanie Kyriacou, of Australia, hits her second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Emma Talley hits from he first tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Inbee Park, of South Korea, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Stephanie Kyriacou tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club on Friday. The tour rookie from Australia shot a 6-under 65.
Mariajo Uribe, of Colombia, walks up the fairway during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Marina Alex tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Paula Reto, of South Africa, chips to the fourth green during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Morgane Metraux, of Switzerland, tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Ayaka Furue, of Japan, plays the 14th hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Alana Uriell hits the first tee during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Celine Boutier, of France, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Galloway, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
