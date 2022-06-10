A showery, stormy forecast for the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Showers on Saturday and thunderstorms on Sunday, possibly severe will be around for the Shoprite LPGA Classic at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway. However, there will be plenty of dry to squeeze in a few holes rain-free.

Saturday

Expect a mostly cloudy sky. The wind will be calm early in the morning, turning to the south between 5 to 10 mph for the afternoon. A period of rain will be possible between noon and 5 p.m. However, it will likely be dry outside of that. Temperatures will rise from the 60s when the first golfers tee off in the morning. Midday highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday

A few threats for rain are present. The first will be the potential for a shower through 9 a.m. However, they may all dodge Seaview.

The second round will be with thunderstorms after noon that can be around until sunset. Like the morning, the golf course could miss all of them. However, the risk for lightning, which will pause the event, will threaten during the afternoon.

Furthermore, rain can be heavy and damage winds along with a tornado are not ruled out (low risk).

Temperatures will start in the mid-60s and be muggy to start. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the south between 8 and 14 mph.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

