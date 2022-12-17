 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A nor'easter may hit NJ Dec. 23-24, here's what we know

  • 0

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Even nearly a week out, the signal is strong for a nor'easter to hit somewhere in the Northwest Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what is known so far and when you can expect more storm information from The Press of Atlantic City.

Late Thursday into early Christmas Eve morning, we have a strong signal for a classic nor'easter. Right now, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is still eying the computer forecast models.

This potential storm is still south of Alaska. It has a ways to go. There will be plenty of cold air available, but the storm and the cold will need to link up just right if you're looking for snow that will then make a White Christmas. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For more longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News