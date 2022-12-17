A nor'easter may hit NJ Dec. 23-24, here's what we know

Late Thursday into early Christmas Eve morning, we have a strong signal for a classic nor'easter. Right now, Meteorologist Joe Martucci is still eying the computer forecast models.

This potential storm is still south of Alaska. It has a ways to go. There will be plenty of cold air available, but the storm and the cold will need to link up just right if you're looking for snow that will then make a White Christmas.

