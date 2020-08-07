At least 80% of your Saturday will be dry, and all of Sunday will be rain free, as a high-pressure system eventually settles in. The heat and high dew points will be back next week, though.
A front that will cut through Virginia will be the weather maker for Saturday.
We’ll be under its influence, so that means another sticky morning. Though, this time, there will be areas of dense fog. That will last through about 9 a.m., with pockets of sunshine elsewhere. Morning temperatures will start between 70 and 75 degrees.
As we go through the day, the plentiful moisture in the air and the front nearby will bring the potential for a shower or storm, until high pressure in the Great Lakes can knock this front out. Isolated morning showers and storms will turn to scattered activity during the afternoon. However, by 5 p.m., we will be dry.
Any storm has the potential to bring roadway flooding. Again, rainfall coverage will not be widespread. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s and, as long as you are dry, will make for a comfortable day for early August standards.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The National Weather Service’s team of meteorologists has confirmed that Tr…
That high pressure in the Great Lakes will fill in Saturday night. Dew points will drop from the sticky 70s into the 60s, kind of a dew point purgatory — not humid, but not dry either.
This will actually pay dividends for us in the fact that we’ll have a mainly clear sky, and you may for the first time in a while be able to sleep comfortably without the air conditioner. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s on the mainland. The shore will be in the low 70s. However, that’s pretty common for this time of year.
Moving into Sunday, we’ll feel the full effects of that high pressure. Our dew points will be in the mid- to upper 60s. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s, and that August sunshine will be plentiful. If you want to tackle a day-long outdoor project, spend the day on the sand or go crabbing, you’ll have a good one. No complaints here.
Sunday night will be a mainly clear and comfortable night, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
The temperatures and sunshine from Sunday will carry over into Monday. The drier air will not, however, as a soupy, southwesterly wind will blow throughout the day. Dew points will be in the sticky low 70s. High temperatures will again be in the mid- to upper 70s. Outdoor activities will be good.
Tuesday and Wednesday will make a return to the New Orleans-like feel.
Deerfield and the mainland will be at or above 90 for highs. It’ll feel close to 100 here. Longport and the shore will be sea-breezed into the 80s.
Tuesday morning will be dry, but I’m eyeing strong afternoon storms. Wednesday will be mostly dry, outside of the typical summertime p.m. storms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.