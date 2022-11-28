 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A breezy, mild Monday, see if the winter chill will come

Gusty winds will continue on Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be a mild start but won't get much milder on the northwest wind. Joe explains if cold winter air will return as December starts later in the week.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Gusty winds will continue on Monday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be a mild start but won't get much milder on the northwest wind. Joe explains if cold winter air will return as December starts later in the week.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

