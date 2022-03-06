60 years later, the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 still an all-timer

“I remember the storm like it was yesterday,” Bill Shillingford said of the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962.

Shillingford lives in the Swainton section of Middle Township, but at the time, he was living in Runnemede in Camden County. He and his friend Ben drove down right after the storm, attempting to reach Bill’s family house in Whale Beach, part of the Strathmere section of Upper Township.

The damage was so significant they parked on the Garden State Parkway. From there, they walked the beat-up railroad tracks that led them to Ocean City.

They made it as far south as the toll bridge between Ocean City and Strathmere. But the bridge was washed out, so they took matters into their own hands.

“(We) had to build a bridge over the washed out gap to the toll bridge,” Shillingford said.

The pair made it to Whale Beach, but they never got to see his family’s home.

“There was nothing, not a trace,” he said. “National Guard pulled up with weapons, and in spite of showing them a copy of the title for the land, we were told we had to leave.”

Twelve hours after walking off the parkway, they were back in the car, “very wet.”

March 6-9 marks the 60th anniversary of one of the region’s most powerful and devastating storms. The ‘62 storm saw the bay meet the ocean, cut a channel on 79th Street in Harvey Cedars and forever changed development at the Jersey Shore.

Those who remember the storm recall it just as vividly now as they did then.

‘A sneak attack’

“1962 was a sneak attack. It was three days, and it just kept getting worse and worse and worse. You basically had a slow motion Sandy over three days,” said Scott Mazzella, co-author of the updated, 2019 version of “Great Storms of the Jersey Shore,” considered an encyclopedia of historic storms in the area.

In the 1960s, weather forecasting was more primitive. Weather satellites captured images of the Earth every hour, as opposed to the high-resolution one-minute frames possible today. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 36-hour model forecasts back then were only half as accurate as 72-hour forecasts in the 2010s.

This meant by the time forecasters determined the storm would be a slow-moving, powerful beast, it was too late for many to take precautions.

Ed Sherretta Sr., who lived on Indiana Avenue in Cape May at the time, was in Delaware at his friend’s brother’s house the night before the storm hit and had no clue what was about to strike. They were driving home in a Chevrolet convertible.

“The next day heading home as we crossed the Delaware Memorial Bridge, we were almost blown off, and the radio was talking about the flooding and fires in Cape May County,” Sherretta said. “I have no idea how we got back into Cape May, but when we did we were met with destruction and flooding.”

Unbeknownst to him at the time, there were 2½ days of the same still to come.

His house wound up surrounded by water. The fury of the storm, which began Tuesday and didn’t end until that Friday morning, left the city looking like a war zone.

“It reminded me of pictures from World War II. Large, deep holes in the road on the beachfront, buildings destroyed and debris piled high everywhere you looked, houses completely gone and sand everywhere,” Sherretta said.

The storm began as a surface low-pressure system off the coast of the Southeastern United States on March 5. A low-pressure system moving through the Appalachian Mountains merged with it offshore.

From there, the storm turned to the northeast, typical of coastal storms. However, an arctic, dry high-pressure system centered in Quebec walled it off from fully escaping out to sea, thereby determining that what would have been a more typical 12- or 24-hour blow would last much longer.

The storm was about as perfect as could be for massive destruction of the local shoreline. For two days, the low-pressure system climbed as far north as North Carolina but only moved east about 4 mph. That kept the shore within its reach the entire time.

Add to that the fact that the storm and the high-pressure system worked in unison to bring in ocean water from great distances to the Jersey Shore, with a roughly 1,000-mile fetch. Typically, coastal flooding begins with a 250 mile onshore fetch.

Margaret Buchholz, co-author of the original 1993 edition of “Great Storms of the Jersey Shore,” was living in Philadelphia at the time and remembers listening to the radio and television about the storm.

She didn’t need that to tell her what was going on, though. Her father, Reynolds Thomas, was the mayor of Harvey Cedars.

“I drove down and got as far as Manahawkin, my father already went off the island to try to get help from bigger government,” Buchholz said. “Dad and I were taken back to Harvey Cedars by a state trooper, but we couldn’t get all the way because the road wasn’t there. It was the first time I saw my father cry.”

Half of the 500 homes that existed in the borough in 1962 were lost, current Harvey Cedars Mayor Jonathan Oldham told The Press in 2017.

The storm was a powerful reminder that the ocean is a year-round threat, as the damage from the nor’easter brought 25- to 40-foot waves, 60-mph winds and pounding rain, like a hurricane would. Most notable were the five consecutive high tides of devastating flooding, also earning the storm the “high-five storm” name.

Ocean meets bay

To this day, March 6, 1962, remains the day of the highest reported tide in Margate on Beach Thorofare in history.

“I was a junior attending Haddon Heights High School when this hit,” said Lois Knoedler, who now lives in Margate. “About a week after the storm, my parents actually drove to Long Beach Island because they wanted to see for themselves the extent of the storm damage. We’d spent many a summer there, and it was a favorite of theirs.”

While there have been higher tides in decades since, it was the consecutive nature of high tides that “stacked” the back bays, not allowing any water to escape during low tide, that made it historic. Flooding came from the ocean to the bay, washing out parts of Long Beach Island.

“The ocean and bay actually met in some places. Many houses were demolished, and there was sand cover everywhere. A block where we’d rented a house for many years was completely gone,” Knoedler said.

Still, there were some miracles to come out from the storm.

“One place that was not damaged at all was the Harvey Cedars Bible Conference buildings. I’m sure the Lord protected that,” jested Knoedler.

Powerful nor’easters struck the shore in 1979, 1991 and 1992, but the Ash Wednesday storm remained the bellwether storm for exactly 50 years, until Superstorm Sandy.

“You had a few generations moving to the shore who had no idea what a major storm was like (until Sandy in 2012),” Mazzella said.

Locals go back and forth between which was worse.

“It was probably Sandy because it was much worse for the whole coast. The 1962 storm was more narrowly confined to LBI,” Buchholz said.

“But in 1962, few houses were prepared for storm surge, so you had a lot of houses going into each other like bowling pins. In Sandy, you had a lot of beach loss but the houses were OK,” Mazzella said.

Things changed in the 50 years after the ‘62 storm. Homes were reinforced. Bulkheads were added, providing some protection against coastal flooding. This meant the loss of quaint, sleepy towns in favor of communities that could resemble small cities, with the exception of a few places like Holgate on Long Beach Island and Midway Beach in Berkeley Township.

Furthermore, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was established in 1979, is now available to help after the storm, as it did in Sandy.

Following Sandy, many towns took even stronger measures to prevent coastal flooding. Programs like the New Jersey Coastal Coalition developed so towns could share ideas on how to protect their shores. Houses continued to get bigger and stronger as home values rose, making the shore more lucrative than ever.