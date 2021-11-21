4-D weather visualization could come to pilots, thanks to Jersey Shore company

A Jersey Shore company is looking to visualize weather data in a way never before used in the aviation industry.
Envision Innovative Solutions, based in Manasquan, Monmouth County, recently pitched a way to take current and forecast weather data and showcase it in four dimensions to a number of Federal Aviation Administration officials and other potential clients at the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township.
Envision is a technology company that works primarily with the federal government and commercial clients. It develops virtual and augmented reality solutions, such as animating eight statues in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center using a smart device or developing onboard aviation and electronics diagnostics for Army aircraft. Now, the company is promoting its 4-D weather product, adding the element of time to existing 3-D weather models, and presenting it in an augmented reality format.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The use of drones could revolutionize the way New Jersey responds to n…
Jonathan Carr, research and development manager for Envision, says the company's tech can augment knowledge of weather conditions. Pilots are only able to visualize weather conditions in two dimensions — length and width on a flat surface — Carr said, but his company adds the elements of depth and time to demonstrate how weather will behave in a way that resembles the Earth's actual atmosphere. The augmented reality tech and the information that can be gleaned from it will increase flight safety, he said. It also can be used to educate audiences for air and ground travel.
In the demonstration, Carr put on a VR headset and entered a different world, one where a model of the Earth awaited his touch. Monitors in the back of the room showed a 3-D visualization of the Earth, what Carr saw through his headset. With his hands, he would reach out to the virtual keyboard and set the computer model forecast parameters. From there, he waved his hand up to move through the different levels of the atmosphere. Peering at the Earth as if from a plane tens of thousands of feet high, the thickness of the atmosphere becomes apparent in different parts of the globe. In some areas, the atmosphere appeared thicker, indicating warmer temperatures. Using such advanced 4-D visualizations, pilots would no longer need to mentally picture where and how far up in the atmosphere turbulence is, for example. It would all be available on a screen, whether on a smartphone, tablet, wearable or computer.
Being caught in a weather delay costs time and money. For passengers, it could mean missed working hours, or an unexpected hotel room purchase. For airlines, the lack of 4-D weather visualization means pilots may unnecessarily fly around large clusters of thunderstorms, rather than pinpoint the individual storms and safely go around them.
A 23-minute increase in departure delays can result from either sudden or slow onsets of hazardous weather, such as low visibility, thunderstorms or strong cross winds across the runway, according to research by Stefan Borsky and Christian Unterberger in the Economics of Transportation in 2019. Between January and August of this year, 28% of all delays nationwide and 31% of the entire number of delay minutes were caused by weather, according to the FAA. Using these numbers and a 2019 FAA report on the economic impact of flight delays, postponements due to weather delivered a roughly $9.2 billion blow to the economy, not including cargo operations.
"Being able to pull in multiple data layers by elevation, let's say every 500 feet in the atmosphere ... from a real-time data source like a radar, we can ... see if it's raining harder in a higher elevation than a lower elevation," said Carr, who also runs the blog WeatherNJ.
For Carr, combining his professional expertise in virtual reality development with his passion for weather is one of the biggest joys in his life, he said.
Howard Kyle, president and CEO of the aerospace park, said companies like Envision are part of the effort to expand the aviation industry in Atlantic County. Kyle believes Envision's product could be a paradigm shift in the way pilots use weather data.
While there are radar products currently available that show 3-D, this radar only shows a shell of what is happening on the outside of the precipitation. Envision's product allows you to see completely through the precipitation, through the cloud, with the dimension of time added as well. Another product, called GR2Analyst, can perform the same functions as Envision's software, but is only accessible on computer.
The same holds true for virga, which is the term for precipitation that falls from the base of a cloud but never reaches the ground.
"With this type of technology, we can kind of visualize it evaporating before it hits the ground," said Carr, a feature that would be important for the aviation industry, which can get hampered by frozen precipitation. A plane could safely fly at low elevations through the evaporated precipitation, instead of avoiding it all together.
At Atlantic City International Airport, next to the aerospace park, 38% of the total number of delayed minutes were due to weather from January to August 2021, making highly detailed weather forecasts even more important for South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.
"It’s also very important that one of our goals is to establish New Jersey as a leader in advanced air mobility. That’s using vertical takeoff craft … and those things are very subject to changes in the weather. So this type of technology is vital to the establishment of that industry," Kyle said.
Four-D weather visualization also could be used by the emergency management and first responder communities.
"Imagine getting a tornado warning sent to your phone as a push notification. Now, the National Weather Service is going to issue that no matter what and put you in a very large, red area, which might panic you. … But imagine getting a push notification getting a 3-D visualization of the atmosphere in front of you. Being able to see if your house or location is in the path of the vorticity couplet or the area of where the tornado likely is, so you can get more granular, look at things in a micro weather perspective and make more actionable decisions about safety," Carr said.
Envision is moving forward with government customer integration on this product, with a commercial released planned for the end of 2022.
