In the silence of the night, some residents throughout the Garden State felt the rumble of an earthquake at 2 a.m. Thursday.
EARTHQUAKE IN NJ— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 9, 2020
🗺️ 2 miles south-southeast of Freehold.
⏲️2AM (and 13 seconds)
📏 3.1 magnitude
Usually, you start to see damage after a 4.0 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/wPAk46P9wD
"I dismissed it as an XL dump truck going down Route 537. At first I thought a car rammed into our garage or our furnace blew up," said Ann Marie Fitzsimmons, of Freehold, Monmouth County, located at the epicenter of the Central Jersey quake.
At 2 a.m. exactly, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in the East Freehold section of Freehold Township at a depth of about 3.1 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
"An earthquake in Freehold never crossed my mind," Fitzsimmons said.
South Jersey largely escaped the rumblings. A user submitted report to the USGS from Manahawkin and Woodbine said that no shaking was felt. However, people in Eagleswood, Atlantic City, Hammonton and Margate did report anywhere from a level 2 to level 3 intensity quake, classified as "weak" on the USGS' 10-plus point scale.
Wait??? There was an earth quake ??— t♕quila (@temax719) September 9, 2020
Magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes are common on planet Earth, happening about 100,000 times a year. The power in the earthquake was equivalent to around 1,800 kilograms of explosive, or about the same as a large lightning bolt, according to the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology Consortium, a university research consortium
Since the first known earthquake to have its epicenter in New Jersey on November 30, 1783 to 2016, 98 earthquake epicenters have occurred within the state, according to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium. The most recent one in South Jersey was Sept. 17, 2018, when a very weak, 1.2 magnitude earthquake was centered in Wharton State Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.