On Thursday morning, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake came through New Jersey, centered in Freehold Township. All of the zip codes shaded in a color other than white reported shaking. Those polygons in white reported no rumbling. 

In the silence of the night, some residents throughout the Garden State felt the rumble of an earthquake at 2 a.m. Thursday. 

"I dismissed it as an XL dump truck going down Route 537. At first I thought a car rammed into our garage or our furnace blew up," said Ann Marie Fitzsimmons, of Freehold, Monmouth County, located at the epicenter of the Central Jersey quake. 

At 2 a.m. exactly, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in the East Freehold section of Freehold Township at a depth of about 3.1 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 

"An earthquake in Freehold never crossed my mind," Fitzsimmons said. 

South Jersey largely escaped the rumblings. A user submitted report to the USGS from Manahawkin and Woodbine said that no shaking was felt. However, people in Eagleswood, Atlantic City, Hammonton and Margate did report anywhere from a level 2 to level 3 intensity quake, classified as "weak" on the USGS' 10-plus point scale. 

Magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes are common on planet Earth, happening about 100,000 times a year. The power in the earthquake was equivalent to around 1,800 kilograms of explosive, or about the same as a large lightning bolt, according to the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology Consortium, a university research consortium

Since the first known earthquake to have its epicenter in New Jersey on November 30, 1783 to 2016, 98 earthquake epicenters have occurred within the state, according to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium. The most recent one in South Jersey was Sept. 17, 2018, when a very weak, 1.2 magnitude earthquake was centered in Wharton State Forest. 

