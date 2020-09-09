Some residents throughout the Garden State felt the rumble of an earthquake early Wednesday morning.
EARTHQUAKE IN NJ— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 9, 2020
🗺️ 2 miles south-southeast of Freehold.
⏲️2AM (and 13 seconds)
📏 3.1 magnitude
Usually, you start to see damage after a 4.0 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/wPAk46P9wD
"I dismissed it as an XL dump truck going down Route 537. At first, I thought a car rammed into our garage or our furnace blew up," said Ann Marie Fitzsimmons, of Freehold, Monmouth County, which was at the epicenter of the Central Jersey quake.
At 2 a.m. exactly, a magnitude 3.1 quake struck in the East Freehold section of Freehold Township at a depth of about 3.1 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"An earthquake in Freehold never crossed my mind," Fitzsimmons said.
South Jersey largely escaped the rumblings. User-submitted reports to the USGS from Manahawkin and Woodbine said no shaking was felt in those places.
However, people in Eagleswood Township, Atlantic City, Hammonton and Margate reported anywhere from a level 2 to level 3 intensity quake, classified as "weak" on the USGS' 10-plus point scale.
"I was up then, I heard something move on my porch. I looked, but there was nobody there. I stepped out on the porch to look out on the yard, saw nothing," said Dennis Leigh, who was in Ocean City at the time.
Wait??? There was an earth quake ??— t♕quila (@temax719) September 9, 2020
Magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes are common across the planet, happening about 100,000 times a year. The power in Wednesday's earthquake was equivalent to about 1,800 kilograms of explosive, or about the same as a large lightning bolt, according to the Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology Consortium, a university research group.
Since the first known earthquake to have its epicenter in New Jersey on Nov. 30, 1783, up to 2016, when records stopped being counted, 98 earthquake epicenters have fallen within the state, according to the Northeast States Emergency Consortium. Compared to the Western United States, seismic waves can travel faster in the Eastern United States due to the region having older, denser rocks. However, they are often weaker.
“It would be very surprising for us to see anything more than, you know, damaged shelves or picture frames falling off of windows,” said Robert Sanders, a geophysicist with the survey.
The most recent one in South Jersey was Sept. 17, 2018, when a very weak, 1.2 magnitude quake was centered in Wharton State Forest.
“That's a fairly uncommon event magnitude for quakes in this area (Monmouth County),” Sanders said of the Wednesday quake. Since 1970, there have been two other quakes within 10 miles of this location, a 3.5 in 1979 and a 3.1 in 1992, he said.
