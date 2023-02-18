After temperatures crashed Friday, we arrive at a Saturday that will feel like a February day. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills below freezing. However, it won’t last long, with milder air on the way by Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the mid- to upper 20s everywhere, with a bit of a northwesterly wind still blowing. We’ll have a wind chill factor, with it feeling like the teens through about 9 a.m.

We’ll be under the influence of an expansive high-pressure system that runs from Hudson Bay, Canada, to the Gulf Coast. That’ll keep the sunshine plentiful during the day. With a northerly influence from the wind, highs will stay seasonable, peaking in the mid-40s. Wind chills will be below 32 degrees at times.

Seasonable weather has been hard to come by, though. The last seasonable day was Sunday. Since then, it’s all been mild.

Winds will turn to the south late Saturday as the cold air aloft retreats. We’ll fall quickly during the evening with a mainly clear sky. Our low temperatures will be before midnight, with upper 20s in Mullica Township and inland towns, while Margate and the shore will be in the mid-30s.

After midnight, as heat-trapping clouds move in, we’ll rise a few degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Despite the limited sunshine, southerly winds will still boost temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s at the shore, with upper 40s inland.

I’m still tracking a weak coastal storm that may bring a shower to those east of the Garden State Parkway between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. More than likely, the rain stays offshore. If you get a shower, it’ll be brief.

Monday morning low temperatures will be back to the April-like mild weather we’ve seen recently. It’ll be 40 to 45 degrees.

If your weekend extends into Monday for Presidents Day, you’re in luck. Expect mild air again, both inland and at the coast, thanks to an offshore wind. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s, just fine for a final stroll on the boardwalk before heading inland, back home or getting ready for another week.

The next shot of rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few showers.

Overall, for a weekend that brings many people to the beaches to dream of the summer ahead, it will be a good one to support local businesses.

Finally, if you’re looking at the clouds, waiting for snow to fall from the sky, I still have a sliver of hope.

Next Thursday’s storm should firmly be in the “warm and wet” category, as a low-pressure system passes well to our north. Highs should be in 60s.

However, after that, arctic high pressure does look to pass into New England. A warm front lifting through may, just may, just tap into enough cold air from that high pressure for snow next weekend.