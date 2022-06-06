2022 Jersey Shore summer weekend weather report card, June 3-5 update

Let the good times roll.

That's what The Cars sang in the chorus of their 1978 hit "Good Times Roll", and that's what we have for our second "summer" weekend at the Jersey Shore.

Without a drop of rain, or even a cloud in the sky, this was shaping up to be a great weekend. Tack on low dew points (like the lowest of any weekend this season) and a gentle breeze, we're on our way to the top.

So, why a "B+" instead of an "A" for June 3-5's weekend weather? It was a little too cool for summer perfection at the beaches.

High temperatures at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City were 71, 75 and 70 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In my opinion, that's just a touch too cool for the top mark on the sand. Listen, though, it was a beautiful weekend to be out and about. For one, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival was a smash.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

