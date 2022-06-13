2022 Jersey Shore summer weekend weather report card, June 10-12 update

The weekend of June 10 and 12 could have been worse.

A few hours of rain was slated to move somewhere in New Jersey Saturday with additional showers and storms Sunday.

However, the rain Saturday largely stayed inland. While there were showers and storms Sunday, most of that was before 9 a.m., with plenty of beach time to go.

The combination of a near perfect Friday, a mostly dry weekend and high temperatures at the shore in the just warm enough 70s let to a "B" after the June 10 to 12 weekend in the shore summer weekend weather report card.

High temperatures at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City were 79, 76 and 73 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

