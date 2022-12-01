 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 hurricane season featured unusual summer storm lull, followed by late season activity

Nicole becomes post-tropical cyclone, brings rain to Northeast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida

An aerial view of destroyed beachfront homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole at Daytona Beach, Florida, on November 11.

 Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after. Snow Search is Lee Enterprises weekly longer range weather outlook. Created once a week by Joe and Sean, the duo look beyond the seven day forecast to see what winter storms and cold you should be on alert for.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended Wednesday, and while the numbers show it to be a fairly seasonable year, it was anything but typical.

Fourteen named storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes (Category 3 or greater) occurred. That's slightly below average and lower than most spring and summer forecasts from government and private sources.

A few days after hurricane season began June 1, the first named storm of the season, Alex, arrived. It lasted from June 5-6. While it was a quick start, it was the first time since 2015 that the first storm didn't develop before June 1.

A pair of storms, Bonnie and Colin, both spun as weak tropical storms from July 1-2. With three storms under the season's belt by the Fourth of July, the Atlantic hurricane basin was on track for another active season. 

But then the tropics slowed to a standstill.

From July 3 through Aug. 31, not a single hurricane or tropical storm developed. By the end of August, six named storms are the average.

The season picked in September, when six named storms formed during what is typically the busiest month of the season. That included Hurricane Ian, which killed more than 110 people in Florida as it made landfall near Cayo Costa on the southwestern coast of the state. 

In October, two named storms formed, Julia and Karl, followed by Lisa, Martin and Nicole, all Category 1 hurricanes, forming in November.

It was the second time since accurate historical records began in the mid-1800s that three hurricanes formed in the 11th month of the year, tied with 2001, according to Philip Klotzbach, research scientist in the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University. 

This year marked the seventh consecutive year with two or more hurricane landfalls on United States soil, the second time that has happened in recorded history, according to Klotzbach.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
