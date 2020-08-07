Carousel Ocean icon.jpg

The National Weather Service has confirmed that Tropical Storm Isaias brought an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Rated 1 tornado to Ship Bottom on Tuesday, packing estimated maximum winds of 110 mph.

A waterspout developed in the Manahawkin Bay between Ship Bottom and Brant Beach at 10:50 a.m. It then moved northwest, crossing the Route 72 bridge over the bay. From there, it passed east of the Mud City section of Stafford Township, turning into a tornado as it made landfall in the Manahawkin Wildlife Management Area, where it dissipated at 10:54 a.m. In total, the storm covered 3 miles. 

Tuesday's EF-1 Tornado in Ocean County

Here is the start and end points of the August 4, 2020, tornado that started as a waterspout near Ship Bottom. It turned into a tornado the moment it went onto land just outside the Mud City section of Stafford Township. 

A 109 mph wind gust was reported at a weather station just north of Egg Island and west of Flat Island in the bay, right in the path of the tornado.

This is the second confirmed tornado in New Jersey from Isaias. The other tore through Upper Township as an EF-1 storm, packing winds of 100 mph. That storm was confirmed by the NWS on Wednesday. 

Tornadoes are a threat in tropical systems. The warm, moist atmosphere within Isaias provided energy needed for embedded thunderstorms. Tropical storms and hurricanes also bring wind shear, or change in winds with height, ripe for twister environments. Furthermore, a winter-like jet stream provided the additional dynamics needed for tornado formation.

The weather service in Mount Holly, which covers most of New Jersey, all of Delaware and parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland, has said six tornadoes formed in the region.

The EF scale is used to rate the severity of tornadoes based on wind speed. Running from EF-0 to EF-5, New Jersey typically experiences EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes.

On average, New Jersey sees two tornadoes a year. 

