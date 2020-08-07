The National Weather Service has confirmed that Tropical Storm Isaias brought an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Rated 1 tornado to Ship Bottom on Tuesday, packing estimated maximum winds of 110 mph.
A waterspout developed in the Manahawkin Bay between Ship Bottom and Brant Beach at 10:50 a.m. It then moved northwest, crossing the Route 72 bridge over the bay. From there, it passed east of the Mud City section of Stafford Township, turning into a tornado as it made landfall in the Manahawkin Wildlife Management Area, where it dissipated at 10:54 a.m. In total, the storm covered 3 miles.
Here is the start and end points of the August 4, 2020, tornado that started as a waterspout near Ship Bottom. It turned into a tornado the moment it went onto land just outside the Mud City section of Stafford Township.
Google Maps
A 109 mph wind gust was reported at a weather station just north of Egg Island and west of Flat Island in the bay, right in the path of the tornado.
This is the second confirmed tornado in New Jersey from Isaias. The other tore through Upper Township as an EF-1 storm, packing winds of 100 mph. That storm was confirmed by the NWS on Wednesday.
Tornadoes are a threat in tropical systems. The warm, moist atmosphere within Isaias provided energy needed for embedded thunderstorms. Tropical storms and hurricanes also bring wind shear, or change in winds with height, ripe for twister environments. Furthermore, a winter-like jet stream provided the additional dynamics needed for tornado formation.
The weather service in Mount Holly, which covers most of New Jersey, all of Delaware and parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland, has said six tornadoes formed in the region.
The EF scale is used to rate the severity of tornadoes based on wind speed. Running from EF-0 to EF-5, New Jersey typically experiences EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes.
On average, New Jersey sees two tornadoes a year.
Isaias Storm aftermath
The Marmora section of Upper Township was among the areas hardest hit by Tropical Storm Isaias, which spawned a tornado that cut a path across the Garden State Parkway through the mainland Cape May County community.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Drone footage of damage from tornado in Marmora
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home following tornado
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath says the tornado spawned from Tropical Storm Isaias sent a tree onto her car at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Upper Township.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Christine Thomson talks about the Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit her Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Aftermath of Isaias on Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
A power line was taken down by a tree on Hammonton's Spruce Street.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Trees all over Hammonton came down on power lines, cars and a few homes.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Jessica Somervill, 35, was reminded of this bench on Bellevue Avenue that reads, 'Never a dull moment,' after Isaias blew trees down all over her street.
