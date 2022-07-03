10 years later, the 2012 derecho remains one for the meteorological record books

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — The evening of June 29, 2012, began quietly enough for Maureen and Rocco Saraullo at the Long Beach Island Trailer Park in the Holgate section of the township.

"We went to bed without any warning of overnight storms and left our awning out and our screens up on our market umbrella," said Maureen Saraullo, who splits time between the trailer, now parked elsewhere in Holgate, and her home in Eagleswood Township.

The Saraullos were like many in South Jersey that evening, unaware of what was to come later that night.

Between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday, June 30, violent winds and torrential rain came, altering the course of South Jersey's weather history forever.

"We awoke to the worst storm with winds and sideways rain," Saraullo said.

Their market umbrella went flying, wedged between two neighboring trailers. The awning was blowing so violently, they thought it was going to flip the trailer, so they ran outside and got it shut as quickly as possible.

"We never went to bed with our awning open ever again. ... Our neighbor next door had a screen house attachment on the awning of his trailer and later told us he stood outside during the storm and held onto the screen room/awning so that it would not blow away," Saraullo said.

Those two hours early on June 30, 2012, brought a storm few in New Jersey have experienced to that extent, and even fewer knew its name.

Derecho.

Occurring nearly four months to the day before Superstorm Sandy, the 2012 derecho (pronounced deh-reh-choh) did $3.6 billion (inflation adjusted) in damage from Illinois to Virginia to South Jersey, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. At the time, it was the most costly natural disaster from thunderstorms New Jersey has experienced in recorded history. In all, 13 people were killed by extreme winds, including one in Atlantic City, one in Hamilton Township and two siblings, ages 7 and 2, in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, according to reports by NJ Advance Media.

Winds were fierce. Atlantic City International Airport recorded a peak gust of 87 mph, according to NOAA. Not only was that the second highest official observation — 91 mph in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was the only one higher — but it was much higher than the airport's top mark of 64 mph during Sandy. Tuckerton gusted to 81 mph, while Absecon was slammed with a 74 mph gust.

In addition to New Jersey's 206,000 Atlantic City Electric customers without power, a total of 4 million customers were without power for up to a week in the country, according to a January 2013 report by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Many of those outages came from trees that slammed into power lines.

"I noticed that my neighbors' trees were fallen over, one blocked my front door," said Lela Ann Albert, of Egg Harbor Township. "Soon, neighbors were walking from house to house making sure everyone was OK. By early morning, I was awake, looking at fallen trees and damage in my community."

There's no official count on the number of trees snapped, but thousands of trees were reported to have fallen according to Press archives.

"No electricity for five days, going for food runs in various areas. Worst weather experience ever in southern New Jersey. ... Made my front yard a living room with patio furniture and grill. I hope this never happens again," Albert said.

A derecho is a widespread windstorm that brings straight-line winds, as opposed to the cyclonic winds of a tornado. They are produced by a mesoscale convective system, which is essentially a powerful cluster of thunderstorms. A certain amount of wind damage over a distance needs to be met to be classified as a derecho. The American Meteorological Society says "damage must be incurred either continuously or intermittently over a swath of at least 400 (miles) and a width of approximately 60 (miles) or more."

The 2012 derecho was 800 miles long and 300 miles wide at its peak.

The storms developed along the boundary of an intense "heat dome" of upper-level high pressure to the south and milder air to the north. The thunderstorms, which extended from just above ground to the jet stream, about 30,000 feet high, quickly formed the shape of a bow and sprinted southeast. From above, the derecho was being pushed by the jet stream southeast. An accelerating motion also was taking place lower, where a cold "pool" was created by downward-moving air out of the thunderstorms, acting like a jet pack over water would.

"I was at home and woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of the wind, woke Jon (my husband) up. ... I could hear the furniture in the backyard being tossed around. ... Jon told me it was nothing and to go back to bed," said Claire Sylvester, of Egg Harbor Township. "The next morning he left for work and called me, said I was right, it must have been bad because Wawa was closed. We fortunately never lost power, but almost everyone I know in the area did."

Adding insult to injury was the heat after the storm. That heat dome of high pressure that spawned the derecho shifted to the Mid-Atlantic in the days that followed. June 30 started a heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport, three or more consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures or greater. For a week after the storm hit, while many were without power, temperatures were above average, including a 100 degree day July 7.

"We slept outside on our deck due to the heat," said JoAnn Balnis, of the Dororthy section of Weymouth Township, who had a pool and a small generator to help her get by while the power was out.

However, as typical in times of great stress, there also were times of community as well as light-hearted moments among family and friends.

Doug Easterly, who was 49 at the time, said "flooding was quick" near his condo on Beach Haven Terrace in the southern half of Long Beach Island. Many cars were stalled and towed out. However, he said he'll never forget finding $40 floating in the water. His neighbor's daughter found $20. The two wound up looking for money for the next 15 minutes.

Back in Dorothy, the fire department was the center of the community in the days after the storm, Balnis said. Headed by the late fire Chief Robert Gibney, residents were provided with water. Those who could provided food to the firehouse to be cooked and picked up.

Derechos are unusual, but not rare, in any given year. There's a 25% chance that a derecho strikes South Jersey in a given year, or once every four years. One struck South Jersey on June 3, 2020. While Beach Haven had a 93 mph wind gust, the damage was limited.

For many along the shore, it's Sandy that continues to be the defining storm of this generation. However, for those inland in Ocean, Atlantic and Cumberland counties, it's the derecho that left the lasting mark.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

