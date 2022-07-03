10 years later, the 2012 derecho remains one for the meteorological record books

A homeowner examines his damaged property in the wake of the June 30, 2012, derecho.
Walter Badaracco of Badaracco Farms in East Vineland looks at the damage to one of the apple trees in his orchard. Farms were largely spared the worst of the derecho, although some were affected when they couldn't irrigate in the midst of the subsequent heat wave.
Utility lines connecting the mainland to the shore were toppled by the storm.
How often derechos occur in the United States.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — The evening of June 29, 2012, began quietly enough for Maureen and Rocco Saraullo at the Long Beach Island Trailer Park in the Holgate section of the township.
"We went to bed without any warning of overnight storms and left our awning out and our screens up on our market umbrella," said Maureen Saraullo, who splits time between the trailer, now parked elsewhere in Holgate, and her home in Eagleswood Township.
The Saraullos were like many in South Jersey that evening, unaware of what was to come later that night.
Between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday, June 30, violent winds and torrential rain came, altering the course of South Jersey's weather history forever.
"We awoke to the worst storm with winds and sideways rain," Saraullo said.
Their market umbrella went flying, wedged between two neighboring trailers. The awning was blowing so violently, they thought it was going to flip the trailer, so they ran outside and got it shut as quickly as possible.
"We never went to bed with our awning open ever again. ... Our neighbor next door had a screen house attachment on the awning of his trailer and later told us he stood outside during the storm and held onto the screen room/awning so that it would not blow away," Saraullo said.
Those two hours early on June 30, 2012, brought a storm few in New Jersey have experienced to that extent, and even fewer knew its name.
Derecho.
Occurring nearly four months to the day before Superstorm Sandy, the 2012 derecho (pronounced deh-reh-choh) did $3.6 billion (inflation adjusted) in damage from Illinois to Virginia to South Jersey, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. At the time, it was the most costly natural disaster from thunderstorms New Jersey has experienced in recorded history. In all, 13 people were killed by extreme winds, including one in Atlantic City, one in Hamilton Township and two siblings, ages 7 and 2, in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, according to reports by NJ Advance Media.
Winds were fierce. Atlantic City International Airport recorded a peak gust of 87 mph, according to NOAA. Not only was that the second highest official observation — 91 mph in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was the only one higher — but it was much higher than the airport's top mark of 64 mph during Sandy. Tuckerton gusted to 81 mph, while Absecon was slammed with a 74 mph gust.
In addition to New Jersey's 206,000 Atlantic City Electric customers without power, a total of 4 million customers were without power for up to a week in the country, according to a January 2013 report by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Many of those outages came from trees that slammed into power lines.
"I noticed that my neighbors' trees were fallen over, one blocked my front door," said Lela Ann Albert, of Egg Harbor Township. "Soon, neighbors were walking from house to house making sure everyone was OK. By early morning, I was awake, looking at fallen trees and damage in my community."
There's no official count on the number of trees snapped, but thousands of trees were reported to have fallen according to Press archives.
"No electricity for five days, going for food runs in various areas. Worst weather experience ever in southern New Jersey. ... Made my front yard a living room with patio furniture and grill. I hope this never happens again," Albert said.
A derecho is a widespread windstorm that brings straight-line winds, as opposed to the cyclonic winds of a tornado. They are produced by a mesoscale convective system, which is essentially a powerful cluster of thunderstorms. A certain amount of wind damage over a distance needs to be met to be classified as a derecho. The American Meteorological Society says "damage must be incurred either continuously or intermittently over a swath of at least 400 (miles) and a width of approximately 60 (miles) or more."
The 2012 derecho was 800 miles long and 300 miles wide at its peak.
The storms developed along the boundary of an intense "heat dome" of upper-level high pressure to the south and milder air to the north. The thunderstorms, which extended from just above ground to the jet stream, about 30,000 feet high, quickly formed the shape of a bow and sprinted southeast. From above, the derecho was being pushed by the jet stream southeast. An accelerating motion also was taking place lower, where a cold "pool" was created by downward-moving air out of the thunderstorms, acting like a jet pack over water would.
"I was at home and woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of the wind, woke Jon (my husband) up. ... I could hear the furniture in the backyard being tossed around. ... Jon told me it was nothing and to go back to bed," said Claire Sylvester, of Egg Harbor Township. "The next morning he left for work and called me, said I was right, it must have been bad because Wawa was closed. We fortunately never lost power, but almost everyone I know in the area did."
Adding insult to injury was the heat after the storm. That heat dome of high pressure that spawned the derecho shifted to the Mid-Atlantic in the days that followed. June 30 started a heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport, three or more consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures or greater. For a week after the storm hit, while many were without power, temperatures were above average, including a 100 degree day July 7.
"We slept outside on our deck due to the heat," said JoAnn Balnis, of the Dororthy section of Weymouth Township, who had a pool and a small generator to help her get by while the power was out.
However, as typical in times of great stress, there also were times of community as well as light-hearted moments among family and friends.
Doug Easterly, who was 49 at the time, said "flooding was quick" near his condo on Beach Haven Terrace in the southern half of Long Beach Island. Many cars were stalled and towed out. However, he said he'll never forget finding $40 floating in the water. His neighbor's daughter found $20. The two wound up looking for money for the next 15 minutes.
Back in Dorothy, the fire department was the center of the community in the days after the storm, Balnis said. Headed by the late fire Chief Robert Gibney, residents were provided with water. Those who could provided food to the firehouse to be cooked and picked up.
Derechos are unusual, but not rare, in any given year. There's a 25% chance that a derecho strikes South Jersey in a given year, or once every four years. One struck South Jersey on June 3, 2020. While Beach Haven had a 93 mph wind gust, the damage was limited.
For many along the shore, it's Sandy that continues to be the defining storm of this generation. However, for those inland in Ocean, Atlantic and Cumberland counties, it's the derecho that left the lasting mark.
Al Cope intently watched the radar scope for more than 10 hours.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, Cope began his radar shift at 1 p.m. June 29, 2012, when a small cluster of thunderstorms first developed around Chicago. Ten hours later, that cluster had exploded and was sweeping toward the East Coast. What happened next was something Cope and many in South Jersey will never forget.
By the following morning, South Jersey had learned a new word, a word that still sparks flashbacks to 30 minutes of destructive fury. This week marks the five-year anniversary of the great derecho of June 29-30, 2012, a storm that left an indelible mark on the landscape of South Jersey and the minds of its residents.
The numbers tell the tale: 206,000 customers were left without power, according to Atlantic City Electric, some for more than a week, a fact made worse by a blistering nine-day stretch of 90- to 100-degree heat and humidity that immediately followed the storm.
Thousands of trees were uprooted, although there’s no official count. Vince Jones, Atlantic County’s emergency management coordinator, was amazed by the amount of destruction and its spread. One of the hardest-hit areas, Atlantic County was under a state of emergency for weeks, Jones said. Thousands of lightning strikes lit up the sky that summer night, something Jones remembers well.
“The lightning flashed so intensely, and a strange blue-purplish color I’ve never seen before,” he recalled.
The Atlantic City International Airport recorded a peak wind gust of 87 mph, but longtime Absecon resident and former National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Eberwine says that measurement doesn’t do the derecho justice.
“I think 100 mph winds or greater were most likely experienced in the strongest downbursts of the derecho,” he said.
That’s a conclusion he reached from a walking tour of the damage at first light the following morning, from the streets of Absecon to the Mays Landing Golf and Country Club in Hamilton Township. A notebook and measuring tape in hand, Eberwine had conducted many storm surveys when he was with the National Weather Service, and knew just what to look for.
“What impressed me was not only the number and the diameter of the trees that were entirely uprooted or snapped, but the fact that they were so many live and healthy trees fallen — not just dead ones,” Eberwine explained.
He also knew what else to bring with him: a copy of the Enhanced Fujita scale, which is used to measure the intensity of tornadoes.
Eberwine immediately says there was no evidence of a tornado, but the scale helps meteorologists analyze storm damage, and place an estimated intensity on the peak winds.
And while many residents, even Jones, initially thought it was a tornado based on the ferocity of the storm and intensity of the damage, Cope says we would have fared much better if it had been a twister.
“A tornado only affects a narrow path, let’s say 50 to 100 yards wide and a mile long, while a derecho will affect hundreds of square miles,” Cope explained.
In Spanish, the word derecho means “straight.” That’s fitting, since the defining characteristic of a derecho is the intense straight-line winds it produces.
The word first was used for a destructive thunderstorm complex way back in 1887, Eberwine said. But the word has only recently entered mainstream meteorology, with the June 2012 derecho certainly magnifying the word’s use.
New Jersey does see a derecho every two to four years, Cope said, but few will ever rival the intensity of the June 2012 storm.
Along the shore, the defining storm of this generation is Hurricane Sandy, and the five-year anniversary of her landfall now just four months away.
But on the mainland across Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem counties, the derecho was the big one, the measuring stick for all future storms.
A map of storm reports and the track of the derecho. The derecho width is shown with its northern and southern terminus in black. Blue dots represent severe winds, green represents severe hail (over one inch in diameter), while a red dot indicates a tornado.