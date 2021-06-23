Weather, women's 400 hurdles set to sizzle on final weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — Dalilah Muhammad has all the prestigious credentials: Reigning world champion. Defending Olympic gold medalist. World record holder.
Despite that, she doesn't always grab top billing in one of the most competitive races in track and field — the women's 400-meter hurdles.
The reason — Sydney McLaughlin, the 21-year-old phenom who has been on Muhammad's heels for most of the past few seasons and even deserves some of the credit for pushing the champion toward her world-record times.
Act One of their 2021 drama is expected to take place at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Sunday. The encore could happen in Tokyo at the Olympics.
“We definitely push each other to be at our best,” Muhammad said. “That’s a lot of pressure, but it also makes us so much better.”
Action resumes Thursday at the trials. There are still many spots up for grabs to Tokyo over the final four days, the last two of which are expected to reach 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius), with a potentially record-setting heatwave descending on the Pacific Northwest. To beat the heat, USA Track and Field moved the start times for Saturday's 20-kilometer racewalks to 7 a.m. — two hours earlier than originally scheduled.
With McLaughlin pushing her to the finish, Muhammad ran the 400 hurdles in 52.16 seconds at the 2019 world championships in Doha. She broke her own world record from two months previous. McLaughlin's second-place time of 52.23 in Doha stands as the third-best time ever.
McLaughlin burst onto the national scene by earning a spot for the 2016 Olympics at age 16. Much was made of her multiple talents — including the ability to juggle while riding a unicycle.
Muhammad, meanwhile, has largely stayed under the radar. She does not consider this a rivalry, per se.
“It’s actually unfortunate that it’s looked up that way,” the 31-year-old Muhammad said. “In reality, I definitely wish nothing but the best for Sydney. I love to see where the event can go.”
Despite finishing second in the last major race, McLaughlin might be considered a slight favorite at the trials. Her best time this season (52.83) is nearly 2 seconds better than Muhammad's (54.50). Muhammad is still rounding into form after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season.
“I’m lucky enough to have a lot of muscle memory in the event," Muhammad said. "So it doesn’t take a lot at this point of my career to figure out the speed and the pattern of the 400 hurdles.”