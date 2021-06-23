Weather, women's 400 hurdles set to sizzle on final weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — Dalilah Muhammad has all the prestigious credentials: Reigning world champion. Defending Olympic gold medalist. World record holder.

Despite that, she doesn't always grab top billing in one of the most competitive races in track and field — the women's 400-meter hurdles.

The reason — Sydney McLaughlin, the 21-year-old phenom who has been on Muhammad's heels for most of the past few seasons and even deserves some of the credit for pushing the champion toward her world-record times.

Act One of their 2021 drama is expected to take place at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Sunday. The encore could happen in Tokyo at the Olympics.

“We definitely push each other to be at our best,” Muhammad said. “That’s a lot of pressure, but it also makes us so much better.”

Action resumes Thursday at the trials. There are still many spots up for grabs to Tokyo over the final four days, the last two of which are expected to reach 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius), with a potentially record-setting heatwave descending on the Pacific Northwest. To beat the heat, USA Track and Field moved the start times for Saturday's 20-kilometer racewalks to 7 a.m. — two hours earlier than originally scheduled.