Weather: Warmest in weeks Tuesday, but strong storms, wind chills in 20s, follow

Tuesday will be the most comfortable day of the week, with the warmest air since March 26. But that warmth will link up with soupy air Wednesday, leading to perhaps our first severe weather of the season.

Right behind that will come a March-like rush of cold air for Thursday.

We’ll start off our forecast with a beautiful Tuesday morning. We’re in between a jet stream in the Deep South and one in New England. With southwest winds blowing and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be primed to move on up.

Morning lows will be in the upper 40s on the mainland and low 50s at the shore. The shore and mainland will rise in sync until late morning, when a sea breeze then develops.

Highs will peak in the mid-60s along the water and near 70 right along the Garden State Parkway corridor, before falling.

For those of you inland, though, highs will get all the way to the mid-70s. At Atlantic City International Airport, that will be our warmest day since the 80s that we had on that windy March 26. Without the winds, though, all outdoor activities look great.