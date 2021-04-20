Weather: Warmest in weeks Tuesday, but strong storms, wind chills in 20s, follow

Tuesday will be the most comfortable day of the week, with the warmest air since March 26. But that warmth will link up with soupy air Wednesday, leading to perhaps our first severe weather of the season.
Right behind that will come a March-like rush of cold air for Thursday.
We’ll start off our forecast with a beautiful Tuesday morning. We’re in between a jet stream in the Deep South and one in New England. With southwest winds blowing and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be primed to move on up.
Morning lows will be in the upper 40s on the mainland and low 50s at the shore. The shore and mainland will rise in sync until late morning, when a sea breeze then develops.
Highs will peak in the mid-60s along the water and near 70 right along the Garden State Parkway corridor, before falling.
For those of you inland, though, highs will get all the way to the mid-70s. At Atlantic City International Airport, that will be our warmest day since the 80s that we had on that windy March 26. Without the winds, though, all outdoor activities look great.
Temperatures will slide into the 60s and 50s during the evening, nice for outdoor dining. Clouds will be on the rise after midnight, trapping in some of the leftover heat from the day. As a result, overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
Another day of southwest winds will mean more soupy air gets blown into the region. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy early. Then, when a warm front lifts during the a.m. rush hour, we’ll clear out some. Highs will be a degree or two cooler than Tuesday.
Eventually, I am watching for a line of storms to cross between 1 and 7 p.m. Within this, it would rain for no more than 90 minutes.
However, within that 90 minutes, comes the potential for severe weather in the form of damaging winds up to 60 mph.
I believe it will be a moderate risk that we see power outages and wind damage, mainly well inland. The “Cape May Bubble” should hold strong, keeping those in the county free of severe weather due to the stabilizing, chilly, Delaware Bay waters.
After these storms cross, a cold front will pass, and a strong one at that.
Northwest winds sustained 15 to 25 mph will blow into the night, unlocking another winter jacket-worthy airmass over the area.
By midnight, we’ll be in the 40s, feeling like the 30s. On Thursday morning, lows will be in the upper 30s inland, around 40 at the shore, feeling like the upper 20s with the wind. Brrr.
Despite the strong northwest winds, the late April sun is around, too. That will push temperatures into the mid-50s for highs. Below average yes, but, if it were cloudy, we’d be in the 40s.
Those of you well inland will need to be aware of a potential freeze Friday morning. Everywhere else will be OK.