The New Jersey Coastal Coalition, in partnership with Manasquan Bank, presented the Borough of Beach Haven with a donation of $1,250 at its July 30 Borough Council meeting via Zoom video conference. The funds provided will enable Beach Haven to purchase a localized weather station so that its residents will be able to get instant measurements of such data as rain, wind and snowfall and other information while providing a positive impact on the borough’s Community Ratings System Program affecting flood insurance rates for residents, officials said.
