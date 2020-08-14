081720_hom_Coastal-Coalition

New Jersey Coastal Coalition Executive Director Tom Quirk attends a digital check presentation at a Beach Haven Borough Council meeting July 30 via Zoom. From top are Sherry Mason, Beach Haven a{span}dministrator; James Vaccao, of Manasquan Bank; Beach Haven Mayor Nancy Taggart Davis; and Bruce Padula, council solicitor.

 Provided

The New Jersey Coastal Coalition, in partnership with Manasquan Bank, presented the Borough of Beach Haven with a donation of $1,250 at its July 30 Borough Council meeting via Zoom video conference. The funds provided will enable Beach Haven to purchase a localized weather station so that its residents will be able to get instant measurements of such data as rain, wind and snowfall and other information while providing a positive impact on the borough’s Community Ratings System Program affecting flood insurance rates for residents, officials said.

Tags

Load comments