Weather: Rain quickly clears out Wednesday, sweater weather for weekend

The heavy rain that fell for part of the overnight will go away quickly Wednesday, yielding a mostly dry day. Thursday will then be a warm, dry day, with crisp, October air for the first weekend of the new month.

A few pockets of roadway flooding will be around for the morning commute, leftovers from the pounding rain that fell overnight.

By sunrise, it will just be scattered showers that will roll off the coast by 9 a.m. In all, rainfall totals will likely be in the one- to two-inch range. At Atlantic City International Airport, that will likely mean we wind up with a third- or even second-wettest September. However, owning to the localized nature of warm season rain, Millville and Cape May will likely not even be in the top 10.

The sunshine should quickly come out once the rain is over, as a big cold front passes through. The afternoon should be mostly sunny on a northwest wind, yielding high temperatures in the low 70s, right about average for this time of the year. I’d expect the ground to dry out fairly quickly, so most outdoor activities will be OK.

Temperatures will slide into the 60s Wednesday evening with a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will fall into the mid-50s for most mainland spots, though locations tucked away in the Pine Barrens will be near 50. The shore will be around 60.