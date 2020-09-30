Weather: Rain quickly clears out Wednesday, sweater weather for weekend

The heavy rain that fell for part of the overnight will go away quickly Wednesday, yielding a mostly dry day. Thursday will then be a warm, dry day, with crisp, October air for the first weekend of the new month.
A few pockets of roadway flooding will be around for the morning commute, leftovers from the pounding rain that fell overnight.
By sunrise, it will just be scattered showers that will roll off the coast by 9 a.m. In all, rainfall totals will likely be in the one- to two-inch range. At Atlantic City International Airport, that will likely mean we wind up with a third- or even second-wettest September. However, owning to the localized nature of warm season rain, Millville and Cape May will likely not even be in the top 10.
The sunshine should quickly come out once the rain is over, as a big cold front passes through. The afternoon should be mostly sunny on a northwest wind, yielding high temperatures in the low 70s, right about average for this time of the year. I’d expect the ground to dry out fairly quickly, so most outdoor activities will be OK.
Temperatures will slide into the 60s Wednesday evening with a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will fall into the mid-50s for most mainland spots, though locations tucked away in the Pine Barrens will be near 50. The shore will be around 60.
Thursday will be a super-comfortable day, great for leaving the windows open and enjoying the gentle breeze. We’ll be mostly sunny to start, but an approaching system will turn us mostly cloudy by sunset. Highs will be in the low 70s, with dew points in the dry 50s or even 40s. All in all, it’s right where we need to be for the first day of the new month.
In Tuesday’s column, I mentioned that rain should hold to our south and east Thursday night. Well, it does look like that piece of moisture will instead be over us. Rain showers will start between 10 p.m. and midnight. The rain will be light, but steady for the rest of the night. Fog will be likely in spots, too. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s for Egg Harbor City and the mainland, with near 60 readings in Ocean City and the shore.
Showers will be present Friday morning, so carry the rain gear if you’ll be outside for a few minutes. Rain should end between 10 a.m. and noon, with total rainfall between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
A piece of energy will swing through during the afternoon, keeping a mix of clouds and sun around. This, in conjunction with the rain, will keep temperatures down into the 60s everywhere.
Our first weekend in October will be mighty fine, if a bit on the cooler side. High pressure will pass through New England, keeping the air very fall-like. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s, with a good amount of sun.
