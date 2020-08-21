A front will sit right on the doorstep Saturday, bringing clouds, but not too much rain to the region. Sunday will be a mostly dry day as the heat and mugginess climb.

I do believe the risk for a shower or storm Saturday will be present at any point. However, there are a few caveats to that.

First, anything that happens during the morning would be very few and far between. It’s even possible the whole region stays dry. During the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will be around.

Secondly, if you’re in Tuckerton, Long Beach Island or anywhere north of Route 30, you could very well be dry at any point during the day, since you’re furthest from the front.

Beach plans, cookouts and house projects look pretty good. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on the mainland, with low 80s at the shore on a southwest wind.

Saturday night will be dry, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Enjoy the warm breezes, we won’t have too many more left. Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. Overnight, low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

That front will will washout and we’ll have a stationary front in New England that will draw in warm and humid air up the East Coast, reinforced by a high pressure off the South Carolina coast.

The morning does look to be dry. Then, during the afternoon, hit-or-miss thunderstorms will flare up. No severe weather will be expected. However, a few areas of roadway or creek flooding can occur if you’re under one, given that these storms will be slow to move. Temperatures will climb higher up the thermometer, staying a degree or two warmer than Saturday. Dew points will be in the sticky low 70s.

Hey, it’s August in South Jersey, and we don’t have the 90 degrees-plus heat to accompany it.

Isolated storms — more “miss” than “hit” — will be present Saturday night. Low temperatures will be mild, in the low to mid-70s.

High pressure right off the South Carolina coast will continue to drive our weather pattern into the new week. Expect morning sun, with some fog, to mix with afternoon clouds on a sticky day. Storms will work in from the west after 2 p.m. or so. The shore will be last to see them, giving us a good beach day. Highs will sit just shy of 90 in Hopewell Township and inland areas. Harvey Cedars and the shore, meanwhile, will be in the mid-80s.

I’m optimistically dry. High pressure, then in the mid-South, should be in control. A cold front will pass at some point, but it’s pretty moisture starved, so extra cloud cover would be all. Highs should tick back down to seasonable levels.

In regards to the tropics, Tropical Storm Laura continues to make the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season the most active to date.

