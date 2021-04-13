Weather: Mostly dry Tuesday, but more rain arrives for the rest of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry days, with even a little bit of sunshine. However, this weak reprieve from the gloomy weather will be brief, as another storm system will bring rain Thursday into part of Friday.

Tuesday will be like Monday, so expect a mostly dry day. Showers will largely hold to the northern half of the state and then the Delmarva Peninsula. Eventually, those showers up north will work their way into the area during the morning.

If you do see a shower, it will be light and brief from about 6 to 11 a.m. The sun will be trying to work into the area, even in the morning, so expect the rain to dry up.

Going into the afternoon, we’ll turn partly sunny. High temperatures will sit on either side of 60 degrees.

We’ll have a partly cloudy Tuesday night. Winds will turn to the east and southeast, so expect it to feel damp. Evening temperatures will slide through the 50s and then fall to the low to mid-40s overnight, which is just about seasonable.

Wednesday morning will definitely be dry. This will be the time for outdoor activities. Expect clouds to be on the increase, though.

After about noon, a weak low-pressure system will move into the Mid-Atlantic. The potential for a shower will be there.