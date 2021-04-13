Weather: Mostly dry Tuesday, but more rain arrives for the rest of the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry days, with even a little bit of sunshine. However, this weak reprieve from the gloomy weather will be brief, as another storm system will bring rain Thursday into part of Friday.
Tuesday will be like Monday, so expect a mostly dry day. Showers will largely hold to the northern half of the state and then the Delmarva Peninsula. Eventually, those showers up north will work their way into the area during the morning.
If you do see a shower, it will be light and brief from about 6 to 11 a.m. The sun will be trying to work into the area, even in the morning, so expect the rain to dry up.
Going into the afternoon, we’ll turn partly sunny. High temperatures will sit on either side of 60 degrees.
We’ll have a partly cloudy Tuesday night. Winds will turn to the east and southeast, so expect it to feel damp. Evening temperatures will slide through the 50s and then fall to the low to mid-40s overnight, which is just about seasonable.
Wednesday morning will definitely be dry. This will be the time for outdoor activities. Expect clouds to be on the increase, though.
After about noon, a weak low-pressure system will move into the Mid-Atlantic. The potential for a shower will be there.
However, I still see much of the day being dry. High temperatures will hover around 60 for the mainland, staying in the mid-50s at the shore due to the onshore flow.
After dark, rain showers will increase in coverage. After midnight, expect periods of rain, as low pressure moves offshore and strengthens. The rain will be welcome, as we continue to quell our wildfire threat. By dawn, between 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain will have fallen overnight.
Thursday won’t be a washout in terms of it raining all day. However don’t expect a dry patch of land for whatever outdoor activities you will be having.
Rain will be pretty consistent during the morning. Winds will eventually turn to the drying, northwest direction. Rain will eventually move out between 1 and 3 p.m.
There will not be much clearing afterward, though. Expect a mostly cloudy and damp feel as highs will stay in the 50s.
A pocket of cold, upper-level air will sit over us Thursday into Friday. This air, which sits below freezing, will get closer and closer to the surface as it continues toward the end of the week.
I say this because rain showers will return for Thursday night into Friday morning. Will we see snow? It’s unlikely, but it wouldn’t be unprecedented if we did. Atlantic City International Airport has seen snow as late as April 24.
Rather, expect a raw, wet night. Lows will get to the upper 30s for Mays Landing and the mainland, with low 40s for Ocean City and the shore. Don’t be surprised to see snow photos for the far northwest corner of the state, though.
Low pressure, which will still be strengthening, will push out to sea Friday afternoon. Expect it to slowly dry out.