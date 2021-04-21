Weather: Line of storms, up to 60 mph wind possible Wednesday, cold to follow

Charge your devices and have a way to receive weather alerts in case the power goes out.

Remember, though, most of your day will be dry. As long as you are OK with the wind, outdoor events will be a go.

After the line passes, northwest winds will blow. Gusts 25 to 35 mph will be around into the evening and all night long. Temperatures will fall through the 60s, 50s and 40s into the evening.

Overnight, with a partly cloudy sky, lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s everywhere. I doubt we will have any areas of freeze. But grab the winter coat, and maybe the scarf. Wind chills will be in the 20s, everywhere, for the first few hours of the morning.

That will lead us to a Thursday that will be a throwback to the month before. Squeezed in between high pressure in the Deep South and low pressure in Atlantic Canada, highs will only get into the low 50s on a gusty, northwest wind.

Winds will slacken a little bit Thursday night. That usually leads to lower overnight temperatures. On the flip side, a ridge of high pressure, and warmer air, will move in from the south. These two effects should cancel each other out, leading to a pretty similar night as Wednesday night.