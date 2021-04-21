Weather: Line of storms, up to 60 mph wind possible Wednesday, cold to follow

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day, but a 60- to 90-minute line of thunderstorms will be the main story.
Severe weather can not be ruled out. Afterward, a gusty northwest wind will cause temperatures to flirt with freezing, before a chilly late April day.
It will be a dry start to the day, with some sunshine. Temperatures will start out in the low 50s for most of the area, comfortable, and above average for this time of the year.
We will feel the effects of a gusty southwesterly wind as a warm front lifts to the north. We’ll continue with the breaks of sun. On the mainland, temperatures will get into the low 70s, even mid-70s well inland. At the shore, winds will come off the water, and I don’t expect those spots to get that warm, staying in the still-comfortable 60s.
We will look to a large, sweeping cold front that will stomp in from the west to talk about the main impacts to our weather.
The timing of the line of storms will be between 1 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, lasting no longer than 90 minutes. As this passes, expect a bout of heavy rain, measuring up to 0.75 inches. There will be a few areas of roadway flooding.
However, the bigger potential threat will be the damaging winds. Gusts up to 60 mph, enough to take down small trees and down power lines, will be possible. The later in the day these storms occur, the more likely this will be.
Charge your devices and have a way to receive weather alerts in case the power goes out.
Remember, though, most of your day will be dry. As long as you are OK with the wind, outdoor events will be a go.
After the line passes, northwest winds will blow. Gusts 25 to 35 mph will be around into the evening and all night long. Temperatures will fall through the 60s, 50s and 40s into the evening.
Overnight, with a partly cloudy sky, lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s everywhere. I doubt we will have any areas of freeze. But grab the winter coat, and maybe the scarf. Wind chills will be in the 20s, everywhere, for the first few hours of the morning.
That will lead us to a Thursday that will be a throwback to the month before. Squeezed in between high pressure in the Deep South and low pressure in Atlantic Canada, highs will only get into the low 50s on a gusty, northwest wind.
Winds will slacken a little bit Thursday night. That usually leads to lower overnight temperatures. On the flip side, a ridge of high pressure, and warmer air, will move in from the south. These two effects should cancel each other out, leading to a pretty similar night as Wednesday night.
Lows, therefore, should be in the mid-30s on the mainland, with near 40 readings at the shore. That being said, those well inland in the Pine Barrens should prepare for a light freeze.
Despite the northwest winds, Friday will be a milder day. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s, seasonable for late April.
Featuring 1.1 million acres of dense forest, blueberry fields, cranberry bogs and unique vil…
It will then be a 50-50 weekend. Saturday will be the dry weekend day. Sunday, meanwhile, will see a half day’s worth of wind and rain from a coastal storm that will hug the shore.
Coastal flooding will be possible too. That is something, thankfully, we have not seen in a while.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Thickening clouds. A line of showers/storms will pass 1 to 5 p.m. for one to two hours. Windy overnight.
Partly sunny early, turning sunny. Windy from the northwest.
Sunny with a breezy northwest wind
Early sun to clouds
A soaking rain for part of the day as a coastal storm passes nearby. Windy. Watching for coastal flooding.
Mostly sunny
Plenty of sun
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}