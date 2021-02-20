Weather: First dry weekend in four weeks comes with colder than average weather

South Jersey can finally exhale, as no precipitation or, really, any clouds, will be around the entire weekend. That’s the first time since Jan. 23-24. However, this comes with cold temperatures and a wind chill that fails to go above 25 degrees Saturday.
We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. In ways, it’ll feel like a clean slate. The week is over, and so are the storms.
High pressure will build in from Texas. However, it isn’t Texas heat coming our way, but the Texas freeze. We won’t have the record breaking cold that residents there had this week, but it will be below average. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s. However, given a northwest wind around 15 mph, wind chills will be no greater than 25 degrees. Grab the jacket and gloves.
Given the clear sky, calm winds and low dew points, we will have the perfect ingredients for radiational cooling. This is when the heat from the day can escape effectively into outer space.
So, we’ll quickly fall into the 20s during the evening. Under a clear sky, morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-teens for most of the mainland. Where there is snow cover, it’ll be even colder, around 10.
The shore will be around 20. This will be our coldest night of the month so far.
Sunday will have the same sunshine, same temperatures but less wind. Boy, will it make a difference. We’re at that time of the year where the sun is a little higher in the sky, and a little stronger on your skin. We’re two months after the winter solstice, when the sun angle is the lowest.
All of this is to say while highs will again be in the mid-30s, it’ll feel less harsh than Saturday.
Clouds will build in Sunday night. That’s ahead of (gasp!) another storm system. Temperatures will slowly fall as clouds trap in whatever little heat we had from the day. Lows will sit around 25 in Linwood and the mainland, with near 32 readings in Longport and the shore.
That takes us to Monday. While it’s a storm system, it won’t be all that stormy. The first half of the day will be dry. Rain will start between noon and 2 and end by 8 p.m. I’m watching for a line of heavy rain late in the day that will make tricky traveling.
Lastly, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, it has been estimated that the entire state of New Jersey has had measurable snow cover in 100% of the state each day since Feb. 1.
Of course, in many spots, along the shore and in Cape May County, those amounts may be in snow piles leftover from shoveling or plowing, so I’d take it with a grain of salt. However, the point is that, after last winter not seeing much snow, we have it this winter.