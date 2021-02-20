Weather: First dry weekend in four weeks comes with colder than average weather

South Jersey can finally exhale, as no precipitation or, really, any clouds, will be around the entire weekend. That’s the first time since Jan. 23-24. However, this comes with cold temperatures and a wind chill that fails to go above 25 degrees Saturday.

We’ll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. In ways, it’ll feel like a clean slate. The week is over, and so are the storms.

High pressure will build in from Texas. However, it isn’t Texas heat coming our way, but the Texas freeze. We won’t have the record breaking cold that residents there had this week, but it will be below average. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s. However, given a northwest wind around 15 mph, wind chills will be no greater than 25 degrees. Grab the jacket and gloves.

Given the clear sky, calm winds and low dew points, we will have the perfect ingredients for radiational cooling. This is when the heat from the day can escape effectively into outer space.

So, we’ll quickly fall into the 20s during the evening. Under a clear sky, morning lows Sunday will be in the mid-teens for most of the mainland. Where there is snow cover, it’ll be even colder, around 10.

The shore will be around 20. This will be our coldest night of the month so far.