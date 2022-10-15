Weather: Dry and mild weekend, cooler and wetter next week

The weekend will be dry and comfortable for almost anything fall-related, with surface high pressure in store.

Upper-level low pressure will move in late in the weekend and throughout most of next week. Expect some showers and a big cooldown to come.

High pressure will sit in the Deep South on Saturday morning, really all throughout the day. To the west will be a cold front.

The combination will lead to southwesterly winds that get gusty during the afternoon. Expect gusts to be in the 25- to 35-mph range.

Those winds will lead to a warmer day than Friday was. While the morning will be 45 to 50 degrees, afternoon highs will be in the low 70s in Mays Landing and inland areas. Longport and the shore will be in the upper 60s. It’ll be a comfortable day, minus that breeze.

The evening looks very comfortable — in the 60s under a mainly clear sky. Deeper overnight, we’ll see low temperatures ranging from the mid-40s if you’re nestled in the Pine Barrens to the upper 50s along the beaches.

As the cold front gets closer Sunday, clouds will build. However, it should be a fairly bright day. The cloudiest time should be in the hours surrounding noon as the cold front passes. We likely will remain dry.

Winds will turn from the southwest to the west, and that will pull in a little more cooler air. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s — still seasonal, though not as warm as Saturday.

It’s at this point that we come under the control of that counter-clockwise-spinning, upper-level low-pressure system. The lower pressure indicates a thinner atmosphere. That holds less heat, which makes it cooler than usual. Rounds of showers pass through, too.

The first one of those will come Sunday night. Much of the evening looks dry, with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s, but rain showers will begin between midnight and 3 a.m.

The rain will be light and scattered. It should mainly be confined to the coast and in Cape May County. Less than 0.10 inches of rain is likely.

That rain will exit by sunrise. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

The daytime will be mostly dry. The rain that does fall will be in the afternoon for an hour or two as another surface cold front passes.

Despite the cold front passing through, highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s again.

Tuesday will begin the cooldown on a mostly cloudy day. Highs only will get into the mid-50s. As the winds pick up from the northwest overnight, both inland and shore areas should fall into the 30s for the first time this season.

Wednesday and Thursday will feel like late fall as highs stay in the mid-50s. Winds will be stiff Wednesday. A shower cannot be ruled out at any point.

Finally, the New Jersey Forest Service is back issuing their weekly fall foliage updates across he state. All of South Jersey is in “some change”. If you wanted to spend the weekend getting the brightest colors, head up to High Point State Park in Sussex County. It’s closest to peak there.

