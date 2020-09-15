RIP CURRENTS

Atlantic City Lifeguard Steve Brown of Margate directs swimmers from the lifeguard stand at the Kentucky Avenue beach in Atlantic City as a high rip current watch is in effect today and tomorrow, Friday August 7 2015. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

Even though its hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Paulette continues to bring dangerous rip currents and high swells to the Jersey Shore.

Tuesday's Rip Current Risk

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly issued a high risk for high currents again Tuesday. Long period swells continues to roll in from Paulette, which, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, was roughly 850 miles east of Cape May, quickly scurrying to the northeast at over 25 mph.

Official Forecast

Rip currents are most likely when: waves are at least 2 feet high, wave intervals measured at the buoys, are 8 seconds or slower, and winds that are perpendicular to the land.

Waves in the surf zone will break 4 to 6 feet Tuesday. Swells will come from both the east and southeast, with the longest periods from the southeast. Wave intervals for the rest of Tuesday will be 14 seconds. All factors well surpass rip current risk criteria. 

The elevated risk for rip currents will continue into Wednesday, even with the storm more than 1000 miles away by then. However, it will be less severe than Tuesday. Expect surf heights to be 3 to 4 feet, swells to be around 10 seconds and with a south wind, moderately perpendicular to the land. 

By Thursday, the rip current risk will likely be low. Paulette will not have any influence over the shore's waters, keeping the Jersey Shore calmer. The rip current risk will increase for a sunny, but cool September weekend ahead

Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sandbar, can make swimming dangerous and require numerous lifeguard rescues during the summer. Through August 31, one person died from a rip current in New Jersey, happening in Atlantic City on July 9. 34 people have passed away throughout the United States. 

