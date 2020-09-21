Tuesday will be a throwback to last week, as a light, smoky haze will be seen in parts of the region. However, similar to the past couple of days, dry air and coastal flooding will be present.

For some, it will be pants and a jacket to start the morning. For others, just a light layer will do. Morning lows will range from the upper 30s in parts of the Pine Barrens, where there will be frost. The rest of the mainland will be in the low 40s, while the shore will be in the upper 50s.

Similar to Monday, the shore and Cape May County should have a mix of sun and clouds. “Ocean effect clouds,” caused when cool air rises over a warm body of water and condenses (same process as the more famous lake effect snow), will be present there. Otherwise, forecast computer models show the western wildfire smoky haze haze will return to our forecast in the eastern half of the state. Essentially, everywhere in our region, except for Cumberland County. The smoke should not be as thick as it was last week, where the sky was essentially gray. Rather, look for gray hues within the blues.

Otherwise, we do start to break free of the late-October type of temperatures. Afternoon highs will rise to around 70 everywhere. That will still be 5 degrees below average for this time of the year, but if you like summer, we’re trending in the right direction.

Coastal flooding will be around for the midday high tide. Continuing northeast winds along with Teddy passing about 600 miles to our east will keep the water pinned close to shore and even going over it. Expect minor stage coastal flooding for a few hours. Move your cars and don’t drive through the salt water on the roads.

High pressure breaks down Tuesday evening. Winds will turn to the northwest and temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening under a clear sky. There will be no coastal flooding at night. Overnight, low temperatures will range from the upper 40s in Egg Harbor City and the Pine Barrens, the rest of the mainland will be around 50, while Avalon and the shore will be in the upper 50s. It’ll be a great night to leave the windows open sleeping.

Winds will have more of a westerly component Wednesday. That will bring milder air into the area as we load up with sunshine again. No sweatshirts needed around here. Instead, you can slip on the sandals and maybe even the bathing suit and hit the beach. Highs will be in the upper 70s everywhere.

Coastal flooding will rear its ugly head one last time, though. Minor flood stages will be expected again, with most flooding on the western side of the barrier islands. This will cap six days of watching for this.

Otherwise, Thursday will be a very similar day to Tuesday. Warm, rain-free and without many clouds in sight.