We won't clear out too much Saturday

The winds will die down, but that's about it for Saturday. Rain showers and coastal flooding will remain.
I expect about 70% of your day to be dry. There will be showers that keep the ground damp and wet. Clouds will be around, leading to a gloomy look. Highs will be around 60 degrees.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected during the Saturday afternoon high tide. Expect similar water levels to what you saw on Thursday.
While the occluded front passes Friday night, the low pressure system itself will still be in the Northeast, keeping the unsettled weather around.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
