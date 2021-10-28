We won't clear out too much Saturday

The winds will die down, but that's about it for Saturday. Rain showers and coastal flooding will remain.

I expect about 70% of your day to be dry. There will be showers that keep the ground damp and wet. Clouds will be around, leading to a gloomy look. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected during the Saturday afternoon high tide. Expect similar water levels to what you saw on Thursday.

While the occluded front passes Friday night, the low pressure system itself will still be in the Northeast, keeping the unsettled weather around.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.