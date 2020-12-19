Wawa opens its first drive-thru: Shortis and coffee on the go

If you love Wawa’s food but hate other customers always politely holding the door open or you don’t like playing Frogger with your life in the parking lots, then Westampton, has a store for you.

On Friday in the Burlington County town, Wawa opened its first drive-thru store to customers who were so excited that some tried to go through the drive-thru as the grand opening news conference was being held next to it.

The store, the 35th new Wawa this year and the 917th in the chain, wasn’t originally intended to be a drive-thru, but when COVID-19 and quarantine hit in March as construction was getting underway, it was the perfect opportunity to test the concept, said Terri Micklin, Wawa’s director of construction.

“We had talked about a drive-thru for many years, and we had worked on it, but it really just became the catalyst to accelerate this and bring it to market as quickly as possible,” Micklin said. “We quickly saw the need to reach our customers a little differently and give them a chance to experience Wawa while staying in their car.”